Rebel Wilson Alleges Sacha Baron Cohen Asked Her to Stick Finger in His Butt

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen Slams Rebel Wilson “A**hole” Claims in New Memoir

Rebel Wilson is making new allegations against her former The Brothers Grimsby costar Sacha Baron Cohen.

In her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, the Pitch Perfect alum detailed her experience working with the Borat star while filming their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby. In the book, out April 2, Rebel said she was uncomfortable during the filming of their R-rated comedy, alleging Sacha often made suggestions that she should be in a sex scene—though he has denied wrongdoing on set.

"It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he'd mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene," she wrote, according to an excerpt of the book published by People March 26. "I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha.'"

Despite her protest, Rebel said she was informed by a production assistant one day that she was "needed to film an additional scene." Upon her arrival on set, Rebel alleged Sacha pulled down his pants and said "very matter-of-factly: 'Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.'"

"And I'm like, ‘What??'" the 44-year-old wrote. "'No!!'"