Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Denies Assault While Detailing Fight That Led to 911 Call

Watch : Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested For Second Time

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

Christine Quinn's husband is sharing his side of the story one week after his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

In court documents obtained by E! News March 26, Christian Dumontet—who shares 2-year-old son Christian Georges with Quinn—denied throwing a bag of glass at the Selling Sunset star during a March 19 dispute at their Los Angeles home. According to the filing, which was submitted on March 26 as part of Dumontet's request for a restraining order against Quinn, there has "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."

"Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings," Dumontet's attorney alleged in the papers. "Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn."

The software engineer claimed the incident occurred when he confronted Quinn because her dogs peed on some of his "very valuable, irreplicable and sentimental items."