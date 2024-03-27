Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Denies Assault While Detailing Fight That Led to 911 Call

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.
Christine Quinn's husband is sharing his side of the story one week after his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.
In court documents obtained by E! News March 26, Christian Dumontet—who shares 2-year-old son Christian Georges with Quinn—denied throwing a bag of glass at the Selling Sunset star during a March 19 dispute at their Los Angeles home. According to the filing, which was submitted on March 26 as part of Dumontet's request for a restraining order against Quinn, there has "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."
"Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings," Dumontet's attorney alleged in the papers. "Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn."
The software engineer claimed the incident occurred when he confronted Quinn because her dogs peed on some of his "very valuable, irreplicable and sentimental items."
"Mr. Dumontet went into the bedroom where Ms. Quinn was, to confront her about the dogs yet-again ruining items inside of the house," the documents stated. "He found Ms. Quinn laying on the bed, with cleaning items, soda cans, and food waste haphazardly strewn around the room, cleaning fluid spilled on the floor and seeping into the hardwood, towels and rags strewn about the floor and a mostly empty trash bag filled only with some soiled rags and paper towels in it, on the ground."
Dumontet claimed that he asked her to "clean the mess" but she allegedly refused, so he "grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall," per the filing.
"Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son," the filing read. "Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."
Dumontet said he then asked his son to leave the room, but Quinn "grabbed the child by the arm and took him out" before baby Christian could make a move, per the docs. Alone in the room, Dumontet said he went to work on his computer before Quinn returned, with "Ms. Quinn asking Mr. Dumontet if he had finished making arrangements with the travel agent for their upcoming summer vacation."
"Ms. Quinn then walked out of the room, and, within minutes, LAPD police officers stormed the bedroom with guns drawn," the filing read, "ordering Mr. Dumontet out of the house without any time to gather any personal belongings, and while still in his bathrobe."
Dumontet is now asking the court for protection from Quinn, who he alleges has "isolated" him from access to his family, friends, personal finances and belongings after filing for an emergency protective order against him. (Dumontet was arrested for a second time on March 20 for returning to the family home despite Quinn being granted the EPO.)
He is also requesting temporary joint custody with Quinn, who Dumontet says is "not cooperating with me in parenting."
Following the altercation, a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that Quinn's "focus is on the safety of her child and making sure they remain safe and protected."
E! News has reached out to Quinn's rep for comment on Dumontet's filing but hasn't heard back.