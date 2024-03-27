Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Reaches New Milestone in Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is keeping a smile on her face.
Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter shared that she's reached a new milestone in her cancer battle: finishing her second cycle of chemotherapy, as she explained in a March 26 YouTube video.
She celebrated alongside mom Jean Muggli in the hospital by decorating the window of her room, making a taco salad and staying hydrated while continuing her treatment process.
In the video, Isabella also showed off some of the cheerful drawings she has done during her cancer journey, including sketches of a star in cowboy boots, flower designs and Monsters Inc. character Mike Wazowski. Another page of her USC notebook revealed an "I love you" message she had written for her grandmother.
In addition to her family, Isabella has been leaning on fellow cancer patient Greg Brooks Jr., a Louisiana State University football player.
"He thought he had vertigo just like me, so I thought our stories were so similar," she said. "And then he discovered it was not vertigo and we're on the same kind of treatment schedules... I am so inspired by him."
Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma—a malignant tumor on the base of the brain—in October and underwent painful radiation therapy in January.
"My head has hurt a lot, but the thing is you can really tell how much it affects you," the teen shared in another vlog at the time. "You can feel great one day and then horrible the next. It's frustrating but it is what it is. You can't really control how you feel."
Isabella then started chemotherapy in February, noting on March 21 that she'd started her second round, with four more scheduled.
Her dad Michael, meanwhile, has expressed his support for his daughter, telling Good Morning America earlier this year, "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."
