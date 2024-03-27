Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Reaches New Milestone in Cancer Battle

Watch : Isabella Strahan Shares Update On Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is keeping a smile on her face.

Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter shared that she's reached a new milestone in her cancer battle: finishing her second cycle of chemotherapy, as she explained in a March 26 YouTube video.

She celebrated alongside mom Jean Muggli in the hospital by decorating the window of her room, making a taco salad and staying hydrated while continuing her treatment process.

In the video, Isabella also showed off some of the cheerful drawings she has done during her cancer journey, including sketches of a star in cowboy boots, flower designs and Monsters Inc. character Mike Wazowski. Another page of her USC notebook revealed an "I love you" message she had written for her grandmother.

In addition to her family, Isabella has been leaning on fellow cancer patient Greg Brooks Jr., a Louisiana State University football player.

"He thought he had vertigo just like me, so I thought our stories were so similar," she said. "And then he discovered it was not vertigo and we're on the same kind of treatment schedules... I am so inspired by him."