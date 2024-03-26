Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Silence After Federal Agents Raid His Homes

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Are Raided by Federal Agents

Sean "Diddy" Combs is maintaining his innocence.

After federal agents raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25, the rapper's attorney addressed the situation, accusing the government of sparking a "witch hunt" against Combs.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," his attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

The "Bad Boy for Life" artist was at no point detained and instead "spoke to and cooperated with authorities," according to his lawyer, who clarified that no members of his family have been arrested.

"This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," the lawyer alleged. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."