Brittany Mahomes Shares She's Struggling With Hives and Acne in New Makeup-Free Selfies

Brittany Mahomes candidly discussed her acne breakouts, telling her Instagram followers, "Last night, it was literally hives and red all around my mouth. I have no idea what's causing it."

When it comes to beauty, Brittany Mahomes is getting (skin) deep.

After the 28-year-old—who shares kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—posted an Instagram photo of her glamorous look at a photoshoot, she decided to pull back the curtain.

In fact, the influencer snapped a makeup-free selfie and revealed how her recent acne breakouts have affected her appearance.

"Here for your daily reality check," she captioned her March 26 Instagram Story. "Actually really struggling with my skin right now trying to figure out why it's just breaking out all around my mouth."

While the Sports Illustrated model noted she might be experiencing an allergic reaction due to her diet, she has yet to pinpoint the culprit.

"It'll randomly just flare up," she said in another video. "And then, it will start to get better and it will go wild again. Last night, it was literally hives and red all around my mouth. I have no idea what's causing it."

She added, "I feel I have changed everything that I use."

In a separate post, she shared a close-up of the blemishes on her chin, writing, "Any tips send them my way…thanks friends."

Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

This isn't the first time Brittany has been unfiltered about her beauty and health issues. Earlier this month, she shocked fans after telling them she fractured her back.

"Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she captioned her Instagram Stories March 6. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

Although the mom of two didn't offer additional insight into her back injury, pelvic floor complications can occur when the pelvic muscles or connective tissue are weakened. It can lead to pelvic organ prolapse, bladder control problems or bowel control problems, per UCLA Health.

Despite fracturing her back, Brittany kept a positive attitude after snapping a pic of her daughter Sterling, adding, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

Brittany's candid conversations have certainly made her an MVP. But she's not the only celebrity to unabashedly discuss her natural beauty.

Keep reading to see all of the makeup-free selfies stars have shared in recent months.

