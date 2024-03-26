Brittany Mahomes Shares She's Struggling With Hives and Acne in New Makeup-Free Selfies

Watch : Kendall Jenner Admits Being Open About Acne Isn't Easy

When it comes to beauty, Brittany Mahomes is getting (skin) deep.

After the 28-year-old—who shares kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—posted an Instagram photo of her glamorous look at a photoshoot, she decided to pull back the curtain.

In fact, the influencer snapped a makeup-free selfie and revealed how her recent acne breakouts have affected her appearance.

"Here for your daily reality check," she captioned her March 26 Instagram Story. "Actually really struggling with my skin right now trying to figure out why it's just breaking out all around my mouth."

While the Sports Illustrated model noted she might be experiencing an allergic reaction due to her diet, she has yet to pinpoint the culprit.

"It'll randomly just flare up," she said in another video. "And then, it will start to get better and it will go wild again. Last night, it was literally hives and red all around my mouth. I have no idea what's causing it."

She added, "I feel I have changed everything that I use."