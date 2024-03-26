Zendaya's Hairstylist Ursula Stephen Reveals the All-Star Details Behind Her Blonde Transformation

Watch : Zendaya Debuts New Hair Transformation And Another Futuristic Outfit!

Zendaya proved once again why she's an all-star on the red carpet.

While attending the Australian premiere of her new film Challengers, the Euphoria star not only dressed in a tennis-themed ensemble (a nod to her character in the movie), but she also debuted a blonde hair transformation.

That's right, the 27-year-old said goodbye to her signature brunette strands and opted for a lighter look that consisted of a mix between honey and sandy blonde shades.

"She has been wanting to go blonde for quite some time," Zendaya's hairstylist Ursula Stephen exclusively told E! News, "and felt this press run was the right time. Her colorist did a great job at customizing the right blonde for her."

For the March 26 event, Ursula gave the actress a glamorous updo that featured tousled twists and soft side-swept curls to frame her face. To "keep this effortless updo in place for the night," the hairstylist said she used SexyHair's Spray & Play Hairspray and The Hair Shop's 18" Skinny Clip-ins for extra volume.