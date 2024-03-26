Zendaya's Hairstylist Ursula Stephen Reveals the All-Star Details Behind Her Blonde Transformation

Zendaya proved once again why she's an all-star on the red carpet.
While attending the Australian premiere of her new film Challengers, the Euphoria star not only dressed in a tennis-themed ensemble (a nod to her character in the movie), but she also debuted a blonde hair transformation.
That's right, the 27-year-old said goodbye to her signature brunette strands and opted for a lighter look that consisted of a mix between honey and sandy blonde shades.
"She has been wanting to go blonde for quite some time," Zendaya's hairstylist Ursula Stephen exclusively told E! News, "and felt this press run was the right time. Her colorist did a great job at customizing the right blonde for her."
For the March 26 event, Ursula gave the actress a glamorous updo that featured tousled twists and soft side-swept curls to frame her face. To "keep this effortless updo in place for the night," the hairstylist said she used SexyHair's Spray & Play Hairspray and The Hair Shop's 18" Skinny Clip-ins for extra volume.
Zendaya paired her bombshell tresses with a glittery green Loewe dress that sparkled against the black-and-white backdrop at the State Theatre. As Ursula noted, "The hair should never compete with the look."
In fact, the Spider-Man star's custom design, which Law Roach styled, also included a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and black-embellished silhouette of a tennis player holding a racket and hitting a tennis ball into the air.
And in true Zendaya fashion, no detail went unnoticed: She served some game, set, matching style by coordinating her gown with sparkly green eye makeup, too.
It's no secret the actress is the MVP of any red carpet, but her latest makeover comes less than a month after she surprised fans with yet another new hairstyle in the form of a shoulder-grazing bob.
While attending Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 7, the Dune: Part Two star turned heads with her fresh cut and futuristic-inspired look.
And she's not the only one to push the style boundaries.
Keep reading to see all of the other celebrities who have made drastic hair changes in recent months.