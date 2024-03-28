Score 60% off Lounge Underwear and Bras, $234 Worth of Clinique Makeup for $52, and More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I've searched the depths of the internet to uncover the most irresistible sales and deals just for you. From trendy fashion pieces to luxurious beauty products and essential home items, I've unearthed discounts that are simply too good to pass up. Whether you're treating yourself to a wardrobe upgrade, indulging in self-care with top-notch skincare products, or upgrading your living space with stylish décor, these savings are too tempting to resist.
Don't waste any more time searching for bargains. I've done the legwork for you. Now is the perfect opportunity to snag that item you've been eyeing at a fraction of the cost. So go ahead, treat yourself. You deserve it, especially when the savings are this spectacular.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
- Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
- Tarte Cosmetics: Use the promo code FAM30 to score 30% off Tarte Cosmetics, including the iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.
- Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off St. Tropez, StriVectin, Fresh, Too Faced, Verb, Persona, and more from Ulta.
- QVC: Get 60% off an HP 17-Inch Touch Laptop and 78% off Clinique makeup.
- Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Clinique The Ultimate Makeup Set
Elevate your beauty routine with the ultimate makeup set with a $234 value, per Clinique. This comprehensive collection features everything you need to achieve flawless looks every day. From foundation to mascara, eyeshadow to lipstick, this set has you covered for any occasion.
More Beauty Deals
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
KVD Beauty: Take 25% off the KVD Everlasting Lip products.
NYX Cosmetics: Nab 20% discounts from NYX Cosmetics.
Peter Thomas Roth: Get 25% off supersized Peter Thomas Roth skincare products.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals on Fresh, Too Faced, Verb, Juicy Couture, StriVection, Smashbox, Sephora Collection, and more.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Soko Glam: Take 20% off K-Beauty essentials (discount applied at checkout).
Sunday Riley: Save 25% on everything from Sunday Riley.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Tarte Cosmetics: Use the promo code FAM30 to score 30% off Tarte Cosmetics, including the iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off St. Tropez, StriVectin, Fresh, Too Faced, Verb, Persona, and more from Ulta.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Lounge Underwear Charmed Balcony Bra
This balconette bra offers excellent support and a flattering shape, while the matching thong briefs provide a seamless finish. Cup sizes range from A-G.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
Aerie: Build your own bikini for $29.
ASOS: Take 30% off spring essentials from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50-70% on Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Get 25% off during the Bare Necessities Spring Flash Sale.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: It's the final day to get 50% off J.Crew swimwear. Plus, get 40% off sitewide.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off select styles.
Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Shop major deals from the Marshalls Vacation Shop.
Michael Kors: Save 25% on Michael Kors spring styles. Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get major discounts on the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Score 50% off Easter styles from Old Navy.
Quay Australia: Take 30% off Quay Australia sunglasses.
Reebok: Use the promo code STEAL to get up to 65% off Reebok.
Skechers: Get 25% off boat shoes from Skechers.
Soma: Get 8 panties for $50 (and save up to $110).
Steve Madden: Use the code FRIENDS30 to get 30% off Steve Madden shoes.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts on sundresses.
Urban Outfitters: Take an EXTRA 40% off Urban Outfitters sale styles.
VICI: Use the code MAR20 to get 20% off sitewide when you shop at VICI.
Windsor: Score 70% off spring fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
HP 17-Inch Touch Laptop Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 1TB SSD w/ HP Services & MS365
Experience unparalleled performance and versatility with the HP 17" Touch Laptop. This laptop offers ample storage for all your files, photos, and videos. The intuitive touchscreen display adds convenience. Plus, this bundle includes Microsoft 365.
More Home Deals
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Chamberlain Coffee: Get 25% off select favorites from Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: It's the last day to save up to 50% on thousands of items from the Pottery Barn End of Season Sale.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
QVC: Take 42% off the Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Get big-time deals on furniture and decor from Wayfair.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
What are the best deals happening today?
Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more from Dermstore. Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe. Use the promo code FAM30 to score 30% off Tarte Cosmetics, including the iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. You only have 24 hours to get 50% off St. Tropez, StriVectin, Fresh, Too Faced, Verb, Persona, and more from Ulta. Get 60% off an HP 17-Inch Touch Laptop and 78% off Clinique makeup from QVC. Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory,Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section,Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
Still shopping? You'll love these spring decor finds.