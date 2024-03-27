Kristen Doute's Nipple-Pinching Drama on The Valley Explained

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Reveals If Jax Taylor Cheated in First Interview Since Separating! (Exclusive)

Jesse Lally might want to pump the brakes on getting handsy with his costars.

After The Valley star allegedly touched costar Kristen Doute's breast during a party at Jax Taylor's house on the Bravo series' March 19 premiere, fallout from the incident played out on the latest episode.

"So, when we were waiting to get tattoos, Jess was standing there and like, 'I'm nice! I'm nice!'" Kristen recounted to Jax during the March 26 episode. "I was like, 'Like hell you are.' He was standing so close to me so I went like that to him and he pinched back and grabbed my nipple."

Cut to flashback footage of the playful moment in which Jesse reacted, "Ow! My godd--m, f--king nipple!" before he reached for Kristen's chest.

Of the moment, Kristen added, "I was like, 'We're not that close, bro,'" to which Jax replied, "That's like you going and grabbing his d--k."