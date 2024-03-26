Krystal Anderson’s Husband Shares Heart-Wrenching Message After Past Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader Dies

Krystal Anderson's loved ones are sharing their grief.
After the former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader died at age 40, her husband Clayton Anderson spoke out on her devastating passing.
"I feel lost," he told local outlet Fox4. "There's a lot of people in this house and it feels empty."
Krystal died March 20 soon after giving birth to her and Clayton's stillborn daughter Charlotte Willow, according to her obituary. She also previously experienced a pregnancy loss with son James Charles in 2022.
Following her death, the Chiefs cheer team said in a statement that their community is "deeply saddened" and reflected on the legacy Krystal, who cheered with the team for more than 100 games from 2006 to 2016, leaves behind.
"She attended the Pro Bowl as the Chiefs representative in 2015, served as a captain of her team, cheered during the London game, and visited our troops around the world, including in Iraq, Kuwait, and throughout the United States," read the team's March 22 statement on Instagram. "She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long."
Krystal was known in Kansas City for her "kind spirit, joyful energy and her sparkle," the group's message continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her."
Her former colleagues and friends also posted tributes, with Love Is Blind alum AD Smith—who cheered for the New England Patriots—commenting, "I'm devastated & heartbroken, rest easy Krystal #PBC15."
Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, called her passing "a profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path."
Fellow retired pro dancer Claire Murphy-Sewell remembered her beloved friend as a yoga practitioner, foodie, role model and healthcare advocate.
"One thing about our Kiki? She kept going," she wrote on Instagram March 22. "So many times, she persevered... She kept going, until the very last moment, in relentless pursuit of what she wanted and of what she loved. And loving big was her brand."
Claire also paid tribute to the person Krystal was on and off the field, recalling, "She had no trouble writing code or writing a thoughtful card, leading her colleagues or leading her cheer group, and holding a friend's hand or holding the attention of 80 thousand at Arrowhead for ten seasons as a Chiefs Cheerleader and Team Captain. She was the smartest, strongest, and the absolute baddest amongst us."
During their 10 years as friends, Claire said she learned that Krystal was only afraid of being forgotten.
"So if we can make a promise to you now, Kiki, let it be that we'll never forget you," she wrote. "That we'll protect each other, and foster our CC family as gracefully as you did. That we'll devoutly honor your memory, and channel your spirit always. Like you only just stepped out of the room."