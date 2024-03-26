Krystal Anderson’s Husband Shares Heart-Wrenching Message After Past Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader Dies

Watch : Former Chiefs Cheerleader Krystal Anderson Dies Days After Stillbirth

Krystal Anderson's loved ones are sharing their grief.

After the former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader died at age 40, her husband Clayton Anderson spoke out on her devastating passing.

"I feel lost," he told local outlet Fox4. "There's a lot of people in this house and it feels empty."

Krystal died March 20 soon after giving birth to her and Clayton's stillborn daughter Charlotte Willow, according to her obituary. She also previously experienced a pregnancy loss with son James Charles in 2022.

Following her death, the Chiefs cheer team said in a statement that their community is "deeply saddened" and reflected on the legacy Krystal, who cheered with the team for more than 100 games from 2006 to 2016, leaves behind.

"She attended the Pro Bowl as the Chiefs representative in 2015, served as a captain of her team, cheered during the London game, and visited our troops around the world, including in Iraq, Kuwait, and throughout the United States," read the team's March 22 statement on Instagram. "She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long."