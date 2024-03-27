Joey King Reveals the Best Part of Married Life With Steven Piet

Joey King is saying "I do" to being newlyweds with Steven Piet.
Six months after tying the knot with the director in Mallorca, The Kissing Booth alum shared into her favorite part of this new chapter.
"I need to find better words for this because people keep asking me like, 'What's changed? What's the best part?'" Joey exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in a joint interview with We Were the Lucky Ones costar Sam Woolf. "I know I sound dumb, but I'm literally like, 'Being married—it's the best part.'"
And she couldn't pinpoint the exact thing she enjoys most about this next chapter.
"I will say to Steven quite often, I'm like, 'I love being married to you. It's so fun,'" The Act star continued. "But I don't know how to encapsulate what I mean by that. It's just the vibe. Vibes are great."
As she playfully put it, "Get married for the vibes. It's worth it."
Joey and Steven wed on the island off the coast of Spain last September, with her walking down the aisle in a petal ball gown by Oscar de la Renta.
And just weeks before their big ceremony—where they were joined by pals Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Logan Lerman—the couple tied the knot in the U.S. in a small civil ceremony. After exchanging vows at Same Day Marriage in L.A., Joey—who wore Dolce & Gabbana for the nuptials—and Steven hit the bowling alley and partied.
In fact, the Emmy nominee has had several major milestones over the past year—including getting ready for the release of We Were the Lucky Ones.
Based on Georgia Hunter's book of the same name, the series, which also stars Sam, Logan and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, tells the story of a Jewish family separated at the beginning of World War II and follows their journeys as they try to stay alive and reunite.
Reflecting on the Hulu show, Sam admitted it "was like no job I've ever done." And she had to agree.
"It made me feel very lucky to be telling a true story that is so powerful," Joey explained, "but also the experience of making it was really amazing."
We Were the Lucky Ones premieres on Hulu March 28. For the release dates of more TV series, keep reading.