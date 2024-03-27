Exclusive

Joey King Reveals the Best Part of Married Life With Steven Piet

Six months after Joey King and Steven Piet tied the knot in Mallorca, The Kissing Booth star offered insight into how newlywed life has been so far.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 27, 2024 11:30 AMTags
WeddingsExclusivesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Stars Joey King & Sam Woolf: Full Interview

Joey King is saying "I do" to being newlyweds with Steven Piet.

Six months after tying the knot with the director in MallorcaThe Kissing Booth alum shared into her favorite part of this new chapter. 

"I need to find better words for this because people keep asking me like, 'What's changed? What's the best part?'" Joey exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in a joint interview with We Were the Lucky Ones costar Sam Woolf. "I know I sound dumb, but I'm literally like, 'Being married—it's the best part.'" 

And she couldn't pinpoint the exact thing she enjoys most about this next chapter.

"I will say to Steven quite often, I'm like, 'I love being married to you. It's so fun,'" The Act star continued. "But I don't know how to encapsulate what I mean by that. It's just the vibe. Vibes are great."

As she playfully put it, "Get married for the vibes. It's worth it." 

Joey and Steven wed on the island off the coast of Spain last September, with her walking down the aisle in a petal ball gown by Oscar de la Renta

photos
Joey King's Memorable Roles

And just weeks before their big ceremony—where they were joined by pals Sabrina CarpenterTaylor Zakhar Perez and Logan Lerman—the couple tied the knot in the U.S. in a small civil ceremony. After exchanging vows at Same Day Marriage in L.A., Joey—who wore Dolce & Gabbana for the nuptials—and Steven hit the bowling alley and partied.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In fact, the Emmy nominee has had several major milestones over the past year—including getting ready for the release of We Were the Lucky Ones.

Based on Georgia Hunter's book of the same name, the series, which also stars Sam, Logan and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, tells the story of a Jewish family separated at the beginning of World War II and follows their journeys as they try to stay alive and reunite.  

Reflecting on the Hulu show, Sam admitted it "was like no job I've ever done." And she had to agree.

"It made me feel very lucky to be telling a true story that is so powerful," Joey explained, "but also the experience of making it was really amazing."

We Were the Lucky Ones premieres on Hulu March 28. For the release dates of more TV series, keep reading.

Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu) - March 28

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow ( Showtime) - March 31

The series follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Hulu

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu) - Apr. 1

Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.  

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC) - Apr. 2

NBC‘s comedy is set to premiere its second season on Apr. 2.

Chris Haston/NBC

The Weakest Link (NBC) - Apr. 2

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, NBC’s Weakest Link returns Tuesday, Apr. 2, at 9 p.m.

Courtesy FX

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX) - Apr. 3

The series returns with part two of the 12th installmentof the legendary anthology horror drama Wednesday, April 3.

AppleTV+

Loot (AppleTV+) - Apr. 3

Loot season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim…and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Starz

Mary & George (Starz) - Apr. 5

The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I

TLC/Discovery

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) - April 6

At Kleinfeld Bridal, the world's premier bridal salon, the experience is part fashion show, part bridal story and part family therapy. This season, Randy and his team navigate the toughest entourages, new extreme demands and even pull off a surprise wedding in the salon! From a non-binary bride looking for two looks in one to a modest bride on the hunt for a perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day. 

Hulu/Disney

Under the Bridge (Hulu) - April 17

Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder—revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

FX

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - Apr. 18

In season three, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, U.K., as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

FX

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (FX) - Apr. 26

Broken Horses examines the systemic issues, questionable practices and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core. The world’s finest racehorses arrived at Louisville’s famed Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but by the time the showcase event started on the first Saturday in May, seven of them were dead. In the days after, five more died. The two other showpieces of the sport’s Triple Crown series, the Preakness in May and the Belmont in June, were also marred by deaths on the track that horrified spectators and intensified pressure on racing officials to reckon with the problem.

FX

The Veil (Hulu) - Apr. 30

The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

MAX

Hacks (Max) - May 2

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. 

Peacock

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock) - May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.

Peacock

Love Undercover (Peacock) - May 9

Love Undercover is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about a small group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? And will any of them fall for an American princess before returning to the global stage? For these men, finding love is the no. 1 goal.

Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix) - May 16

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Dan Smith / FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox) - May 16

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.

Amanda Mazonkey/FOX

I Can See Your Voice (Fox) - May 16

I Can See Your Voice host Ken Jeong is joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. 

Chris Haston/NBC

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Reality TV's most famous family is back for another drama-filled season.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Frank Ockenfels/FX

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

Chris Haston/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates
