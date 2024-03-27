Joey King Reveals the Best Part of Married Life With Steven Piet

Watch : 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Stars Joey King & Sam Woolf: Full Interview

Joey King is saying "I do" to being newlyweds with Steven Piet.

Six months after tying the knot with the director in Mallorca, The Kissing Booth alum shared into her favorite part of this new chapter.

"I need to find better words for this because people keep asking me like, 'What's changed? What's the best part?'" Joey exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in a joint interview with We Were the Lucky Ones costar Sam Woolf. "I know I sound dumb, but I'm literally like, 'Being married—it's the best part.'"

And she couldn't pinpoint the exact thing she enjoys most about this next chapter.

"I will say to Steven quite often, I'm like, 'I love being married to you. It's so fun,'" The Act star continued. "But I don't know how to encapsulate what I mean by that. It's just the vibe. Vibes are great."

As she playfully put it, "Get married for the vibes. It's worth it."

Joey and Steven wed on the island off the coast of Spain last September, with her walking down the aisle in a petal ball gown by Oscar de la Renta.