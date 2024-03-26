Hold Tight to These Twilight Cast Reunion Photos, Spider Monkey

Say it. Out loud: Another Cullen family reunion.
Weeks after attending a convention in Seattle, several members of the Twilight cast came together again—this time in Chicago—for another nostalgic weekend.
Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli shared some pics from Epic Cons Chicago on March 23 and 24, including a killer group photo.
"Took the kids to mall for a family portrait," Peter, who played Cullen patriarch Carlisle, wrote alongside the pic March 25. "Love this Coven." And Nikki, who took on the role of brooding Rosalie Cullen in the films, couldn't help but gush over the weekend, writing in the comments, "Best day with you all!!!"
They also took their reunion to TikTok, where Nikki and her castmates joined in on the viral "where?" trend, which poked fun at their character's relationships.
"Cold as ice with long blonde hair, looks way too old to be in high school," Pete said before Kellan—a.k.a. Emmett Cullen—responded, "Where?"
"A brood of vampire kids, but you're going to have to raise them," Nikki yelled before Peter replied, "Where?"
The fun didn't end on social media. In fact, Nikki, Kellan and Peter as well as Ashley, Jackson, and Sarah Clarke—who played Alice Cullen, Jasper Cullen and Bella's mom Renée, respectively—were also part of a panel where they reminisced about their experience filming the four-part saga.
This isn't the first Cullen reunion, as the cast has remained close even after filming ended nearly a decade ago. Their attendance at Epic Cons came three weeks after much of the crew spent the weekend together as guests at Emerald City Comic Con.
Kellan memorialized the moment with a sweet snap alongside Peter, Jackson and Ashley at the Seattle event earlier this month.
The Legend of Hercules star captioned the March 3 post, "Got the fam together!"
Now keep reading to sink your teeth into their iconic moments at Epic Cons Chicago 2024.