Hold Tight to These Twilight Cast Reunion Photos, Spider Monkey

Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Peter Facinelli and Sarah Clarke made Twilight fans sparkle with these adorably nostalgic group photos.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 26, 2024 7:45 PMTags
Say it. Out loud: Another Cullen family reunion. 

Weeks after attending a convention in Seattle, several members of the Twilight cast came together again—this time in Chicago—for another nostalgic weekend.

Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli shared some pics from Epic Cons Chicago on March 23 and 24, including a killer group photo. 

"Took the kids to mall for a family portrait," Peter, who played Cullen patriarch Carlisle, wrote alongside the pic March 25. "Love this Coven." And Nikki, who took on the role of brooding Rosalie Cullen in the films, couldn't help but gush over the weekend, writing in the comments, "Best day with you all!!!"

They also took their reunion to TikTok, where Nikki and her castmates joined in on the viral "where?" trend, which poked fun at their character's relationships.

"Cold as ice with long blonde hair, looks way too old to be in high school," Pete said before Kellan—a.k.a. Emmett Cullen—responded, "Where?" 

34 Surprising Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

"A brood of vampire kids, but you're going to have to raise them," Nikki yelled before Peter replied, "Where?"

The fun didn't end on social media. In fact, Nikki, Kellan and Peter as well as Ashley, Jackson, and Sarah Clarke—who played Alice Cullen, Jasper Cullen and Bella's mom Renée, respectively—were also part of a panel where they reminisced about their experience filming the four-part saga.

This isn't the first Cullen reunion, as the cast has remained close even after filming ended nearly a decade ago. Their attendance at Epic Cons came three weeks after much of the crew spent the weekend together as guests at Emerald City Comic Con. 

Kellan memorialized the moment with a sweet snap alongside Peter, Jackson and Ashley at the Seattle event earlier this month. 

The Legend of Hercules star captioned the March 3 post, "Got the fam together!"

Now keep reading to sink your teeth into their iconic moments at Epic Cons Chicago 2024.

The Cullens (and a Swan)

Twilight alums Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli—who made up a large part of the Cullen family—reunited for a panel at Epic Cons Chicago in March 2024. Joining them during the festivities was Sarah Clarke, who played the mom of Bella Swan (Kristen Sewart) in the films. 

From One Vampire to Another

The Vampire DiariesArielle Kebbel moderated the blood-chilling panel. 

Carlisle Cullen

Peter portrayed Carlisle, the family patriarch who put aside his bloodlust to continue practicing medicine throughout his everlasting life. 

Emmett Cullen

Kellan was responsible for bringing the vampire family's most physically formidable son to life. 

Rosalie Hale

Nikki—who found her own IRL love in fellow onscreen vampire Ian Somerhalder—played Rosalie, partner to Emmett. 

Alice Cullen

Ashley played perhaps everyone's favorite Cullen, the future-seeing Alice, who became Bella's closest confidante outside of Edward (Robert Pattinson).

Jasper Hale

Jackson acted opposite Ashley as Jasper Hale, a former confederate soldier turned immortal vegetarian. 

