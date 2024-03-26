Hold Tight to These Twilight Cast Reunion Photos, Spider Monkey

Watch : A Twilight TV Series Is Reportedly In The Works

Say it. Out loud: Another Cullen family reunion.

Weeks after attending a convention in Seattle, several members of the Twilight cast came together again—this time in Chicago—for another nostalgic weekend.

Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli shared some pics from Epic Cons Chicago on March 23 and 24, including a killer group photo.

"Took the kids to mall for a family portrait," Peter, who played Cullen patriarch Carlisle, wrote alongside the pic March 25. "Love this Coven." And Nikki, who took on the role of brooding Rosalie Cullen in the films, couldn't help but gush over the weekend, writing in the comments, "Best day with you all!!!"

They also took their reunion to TikTok, where Nikki and her castmates joined in on the viral "where?" trend, which poked fun at their character's relationships.

"Cold as ice with long blonde hair, looks way too old to be in high school," Pete said before Kellan—a.k.a. Emmett Cullen—responded, "Where?"