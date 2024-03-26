Elle Fanning Debuts Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Elle Fanning ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she unveiled a shoulder-grazing bob.

Elle Fanning's new look is fit for a queen.

The Great actress chopped off her Rapunzel-length hair—a style she's had for years—and opted for a spring-ready cut instead. That's right, Elle has officially joined the short hair club, as she debuted a long bob.

To showcase her new 'do, the Maleficent star posted several selfies in a March 25 Instagram of her shoulder-grazing strands, which were curled inward to frame her face. She captioned her post with scissors and flower emojis.

Although the 25-year-old didn't share additional insight into her drastic change, it's clear her friends and followers were hair for the transformation. Jenna Ortega commented, "Yes," while Paris Hilton wrote, "Loves it!"

And as one Instagram user put it, "Mother is mothering."

Elle has never been afraid to push the style boundaries or pay homage to fashion icons before her.

In fact, she oozed old-Hollywood glamour at the 2022 Emmys with her vintage look. "I've always been inspired by the glamour of the '50s, specifically when costume designers would design actresses' gowns," Elle told E! News at the time. "It's so special and you can see those dresses are made with love."

Elle Fanning / Instagram

She added, "I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on our show, because the world that's created in The Great, the way it looks is so important."

Of course, Elle isn't the only star to embrace a new look this spring.

Earlier this month, Zendaya switched up her go-to long hairstyle for a short bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7. A week later, her Euphoria costar Sydney Sweeney also took the plunge, rocking a chin-grazing bob at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party March 12.

Keep reading to see all of the celebrities who've debuted dramatic hair transformations.

Elle Fanning / Instagram

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

John Nacion/Getty Images/John Nacion/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Forever 21/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Steven Simione/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

