Elle Fanning Debuts Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Elle Fanning's new look is fit for a queen.
The Great actress chopped off her Rapunzel-length hair—a style she's had for years—and opted for a spring-ready cut instead. That's right, Elle has officially joined the short hair club, as she debuted a long bob.
To showcase her new 'do, the Maleficent star posted several selfies in a March 25 Instagram of her shoulder-grazing strands, which were curled inward to frame her face. She captioned her post with scissors and flower emojis.
Although the 25-year-old didn't share additional insight into her drastic change, it's clear her friends and followers were hair for the transformation. Jenna Ortega commented, "Yes," while Paris Hilton wrote, "Loves it!"
And as one Instagram user put it, "Mother is mothering."
Elle has never been afraid to push the style boundaries or pay homage to fashion icons before her.
In fact, she oozed old-Hollywood glamour at the 2022 Emmys with her vintage look. "I've always been inspired by the glamour of the '50s, specifically when costume designers would design actresses' gowns," Elle told E! News at the time. "It's so special and you can see those dresses are made with love."
She added, "I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on our show, because the world that's created in The Great, the way it looks is so important."
Of course, Elle isn't the only star to embrace a new look this spring.
Earlier this month, Zendaya switched up her go-to long hairstyle for a short bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7. A week later, her Euphoria costar Sydney Sweeney also took the plunge, rocking a chin-grazing bob at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party March 12.
Keep reading to see all of the celebrities who've debuted dramatic hair transformations.