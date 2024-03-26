Elle Fanning Debuts Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Watch : Elle Fanning Pays Homage to Old Hollywood at 2022 Emmys

Elle Fanning's new look is fit for a queen.

The Great actress chopped off her Rapunzel-length hair—a style she's had for years—and opted for a spring-ready cut instead. That's right, Elle has officially joined the short hair club, as she debuted a long bob.

To showcase her new 'do, the Maleficent star posted several selfies in a March 25 Instagram of her shoulder-grazing strands, which were curled inward to frame her face. She captioned her post with scissors and flower emojis.

Although the 25-year-old didn't share additional insight into her drastic change, it's clear her friends and followers were hair for the transformation. Jenna Ortega commented, "Yes," while Paris Hilton wrote, "Loves it!"

And as one Instagram user put it, "Mother is mothering."