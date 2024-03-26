Cook up a Storm With Sur La Table’s Unbelievable Cookware Sale: Shop Le, Creuset, Staub, All-Clad & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all foodies! The moment we've all been waiting for is here. Sur Le Table, home of the finest cookware and more, is finally having a cookware sale. And trust us, it's full of all the luxury cookware brands you've been eyeing up for months. From Le Creuset's coveted Dutch ovens to Staub's stoneware rectangular bakers set, you'll find every single luxury kitchen essential you've been searching for on mega-sale. And it doesn't stop there, we also found All-Clad's French skillet for less than $50! Yes, you read that right.
So, what are you waiting for? Dust off your favorite spatula, tie on your apron, and make a beeline for Sur La Table to take advantage of these incredible deals. With prices this good, items are flying off the shelves faster than you can say "bon appétit," so don't hesitate—snag up every piece of luxury cookware you've been dreaming of before it's too late!
Sur La Table's Best Cookware Deals
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Experience the perfect blend of form and function with Le Creuset's 6.75-qt. Dutch oven, boasting a wide, shallow shape designed for optimal reduction and searing. Crafted to be lighter than any other premium cast iron, it ensures your slow-cooked creations are moist, flavorful, and irresistibly delicious, every...single...time.
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Skillet
If there's any essential piece of cookware you need in your arsenal, it's a versatile enameled cast iron skillet—perfect for searing meats and sautéing veggies hassle-free. With its even heat distribution and compatibility with all cooktops, including induction, you can effortlessly go from stove to oven for all your favorite dishes.
Staub Essential French Oven
It doesn't get better than Staub's exclusive French oven. Crafted from durable enameled cast iron for even heat distribution, it's perfect for locking in flavor as you cook. Its snug lid also keeps moisture locked in, making it ideal for juicy pot roasts, tender lamb, or flavorful chicken cacciatore, and cleanup's a breeze thanks to its dishwasher-safe enamel coating.
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel French Skillet
Cook like a pro with this French skillet's rounded sides that keep food contained and splatter-free, perfect for searing, browning, and pan-frying your favorites. Its wide, flat base and flared sides make flipping a breeze, whether it's for over-easy eggs, juicy steaks, or crispy veggies, and cleanup's a snap with All-Clad's stainless steel finish that resists sticking.
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Grande Griddle
Gear up for hearty breakfasts or speedy weeknight dinners with this spacious griddle, ideal for whipping up pancakes, bacon, or searing burgers for the whole crew in one go. And hey, no need to stress about different cooking temperatures—just tweak those burners and conquer it all in one pan.
GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid
Get cooking with craft steel chef's pan, Sur La Table's unique cookware designed for hassle-free cleanup and long-lasting durability. With a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating and Evershine finish, you'll be cooking like a pro in no time, while the tempered glass lid seals in flavor for delicious results.
Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers, Set Of 3
Get ready to bake up a storm with these stoneware bakers, perfect for your favorite brownies, casseroles, or roasted veggies. They keep things crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and with those handy side handles, moving from oven to table is a piece of cake—even with mitts on.
Le Creuset Signature Saucepan
Get ready to whip up all your favorite sauces and gravies with this Le Creuset saucepan that's as sturdy as it is stylish. With its high sides for easy stirring and a snug lid to lock in all that delicious flavor, it's the perfect partner for your kitchen adventures, adding a touch of French flair to your cooking game.
