Hop on Over to Old Navy, Where You Can Score 50% off During Their Easter Sale, With Deals Starting at $10

There are only a few days left until Easter and we're going to go ahead and guess that you still don't have a spring-inspired outfit to wear. But worry not because Old Navy has got you covered. The good news is that you don't have to pay extra for express shipping to get it delivered on time. Instead, you can purchase your outfit online and opt to pick it up in stores without any additional fees. But wait, we have more good news. As if Old Navy wasn't affordable enough as it is, they're currently offering an extra 50% off during their Easter sale, with deals starting at just $10. And while these stylish finds are perfect for Easter get-togethers, they'll also certainly become closet staples that you'll wear all spring and summer long.
Take these $55 straight-leg jeans, which are now just $14, or this timeless $39.99 button down shirt with an oversized fit, which is now also just $14. Whether you're looking for an Easter ensemble to wear this weekend or just want to refresh your wardrobe for the upcoming season, you'll find tons of affordable styles at Old Navy. Keep reading to shop the best deals from Old Navy's Easter sale, where you can score 50% off.
Waist-Defined Midi Dress
Perfect for any warm weather event, this v-neck midi dress has a stretchy, smocked bodice that defines your waist and a flowy skirt with pockets. The tie detail in the back is a cute touch.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 4
High-Waisted Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
These linen pants are a must-have staple since they're so versatile. Dress them up with heeled sandals or dress them down with some slides. The stretchy waistband means you'll be comfy all day long.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 7
Fitted Smocked Top
Made from 100% cotton, this fitted smocked top with a lettuce trim detailing - which is giving major spring vibes - looks good with basically any bottom that you pair it with.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 4
Extra High-Waisted Button-Fly Cut-Off Straight Jeans for Women
For just $14 (yes you read that right), you can get these ultra high-waisted jeans with a straight leg silhouette. They're slightly distressed, for the perfect amount of edge.
- Available sizes: 00 - 30
- Available colors: 1
V-Neck Mini Swing Dress
With its tiered skirt and fluttery sleeves, this mini dress with a billowy silhouette is sure to become your go-to outfit during the hot summer months.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 6
Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt
Everyone needs a classic button shirt, and this oversized one is totally on trend. You can wear it on its own with some denim or layer it over a simple tank.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 14
High-Waisted Midi Slip Skirt
Made from a chic crepe material, this midi skirt is a super versatile option. You can pair it with a boxy white tee and sneakers during the day and a bodysuit and heels in the evening.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 4
High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans
These high-waisted jeans with a relaxed fit emit ultimate "cool girl" energy. They have a bit of stretch for all day comfort and come in so many colors.
- Available sizes: 00 - 30
- Available colors: 9
Flutter-Sleeve Combination Top
Give your basic t-shirts an upgrade with this top, which features a relaxed fit and adorable, fluttery sleeves that instantly makes any outfit more interesting.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 6
Waist-Defined Cami Midi Dress
Where can't you wear this midi dress? It has a smocked waist with shirred details that hugs your curves and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 4
Waist-Defined Flutter-Sleeve Mini Dress
Ideal for brunch dates with the girls, this mini dress is as cute as it is comfy. The smocked waist flatters your curves while the fluttery sleeves offer a flirty feel.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 4
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Trouser Shorts - 5-inch inseam
If you're going for a dressier look but still want to wear shorts, go for these tailored trouser-inspired shorts. They have a high-waisted silhouette and sophisticated pleating with a semi-relaxed fit.
- Available sizes: XS - 4X
- Available colors: 5