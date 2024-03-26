Hop on Over to Old Navy, Where You Can Score 50% off During Their Easter Sale, With Deals Starting at $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are only a few days left until Easter and we're going to go ahead and guess that you still don't have a spring-inspired outfit to wear. But worry not because Old Navy has got you covered. The good news is that you don't have to pay extra for express shipping to get it delivered on time. Instead, you can purchase your outfit online and opt to pick it up in stores without any additional fees. But wait, we have more good news. As if Old Navy wasn't affordable enough as it is, they're currently offering an extra 50% off during their Easter sale, with deals starting at just $10. And while these stylish finds are perfect for Easter get-togethers, they'll also certainly become closet staples that you'll wear all spring and summer long.

Take these $55 straight-leg jeans, which are now just $14, or this timeless $39.99 button down shirt with an oversized fit, which is now also just $14. Whether you're looking for an Easter ensemble to wear this weekend or just want to refresh your wardrobe for the upcoming season, you'll find tons of affordable styles at Old Navy. Keep reading to shop the best deals from Old Navy's Easter sale, where you can score 50% off.