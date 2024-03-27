Real Housewives OG Luann de Lesseps Says She "Can’t Live" Without This "Delicious" Beauty Item

We interviewed Luann de Lesseps because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Luann de Lesseps oozes class, elegance, and sophistication wherever she goes. Whether she's at home in New York, roughing it in Benton, Illinois for Real Housewives spin-off Crappie Lake, or on stage in Los Angeles for the premiere of her cabaret show "Marry, F, Kill," the reality star is always chic.

The former countess is known for her effortless glamour, including her makeup choices and her fashion looks. E! got to chat with the reality star about her favorite travel essentials, beauty items, and her date night outfit advice, and she did not disappoint.

The Real Housewives OG tells E! that no matter where she goes, she needs "my Chanel all-over body spray, which I can't live without. You spray it everywhere. It's Chanel No. 5 and it's delicious," she says.

The "Feelin' Jovani" singer is a big believer in lipstick. "We just don't have a face without our lipstick," she explains. "The sh*t could hit the fan, but you need lipstick. You could even put a little on your cheeks." De Lesseps recommends owning both neutral and bold shades. She really loves former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna's beauty line, Rinna Beauty. "Lisa Rinna sends me lipsticks. We love Lisa and her line," she says.

The reality star is a fan of lash serum. "I like Grande Lash," she tells us. "It's funny, we spend our whole life getting rid of our hair and then later on we're just trying to keep it."

Not only is Luann an elegant beauty, she's also a major style star. If you're anything like us, then many of your favorite Bravo reality show moments include the songstress making an appearance in various fashion-forward looks. And you'll get even more of these amazing fashion moments in her new cabaret show, "Marry, F, Kill," which has dates across California and the U.K.

The touring show features exciting costume changes from Luann's cabaret outfitter of choice, the fashion house Jovani. But de Lesseps doesn't want to be the only well-dressed person in the room. The Connecticut-born star says she wants her fans to "dress for the occasion," when selecting an outfit for her show. She called out feather boas, sequins, and statement necklaces as "Marry, F, Kill" must-haves. "Let your freak flag fly," she advises fans.

However, she has some slightly more tailored advice for fans looking for date night outfit guidance. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star thinks you should wear something "sexy but elegant" on your date night, like a little black dress.

"I just think you can't go wrong with a little black dress," she says, explaining that you can dress it up with a "hot little jacket" depending on the season. Not a dress person? Lu says to look for things that "compliment your body, things you feel comfortable in."

"When you're comfortable in your outfit, you're comfortable in the situation," she explains.

And the same mentality applies to her opinions on jeans, including the wide-leg jean trend. "I love a wide leg for sneakers," she says. "Pencil kind of jeans are good for your boots. And I love just a straight leg too, for a classic little booty with a nice heel. I think all three are useful in different ways. I like bell bottoms too, but not too wide of a bell bottom…. unless you have a fabulous Jovani outfit on."

While money can't buy you class, it can buy you items inspired by Luann's beauty and fashion must-haves. The Countess Cabaret star also wants to know why "you can't find compacts with mirrors anymore?" During our time together, she pulled out a little Benefit blush compact from her purse and explained, "you just need a little pop of color on your cheek before you walk in somewhere." We agree with Lu, which is why we found several compact blush options below, as well as lash-enhancing serums, little black dresses, Chanel perfume, and more.