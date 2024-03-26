California Man Arrested After Allegedly Eating Leg of Person Killed by Train

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Content Warning: This article contains discussions of graphic content.

The city of Wasco, Calif., is in shock after a disturbing incident.

A man, identified as Rosendo Tellez, 27, has been arrested after allegedly removing human remains from the city's Amtrack Station following an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a train. Eyewitnesses at the scene, including local construction worker Jose Ibarra, alleged they saw Tellez—who residents in Wasco said is homeless—eating a human leg.

"Whatever he had in his hand, he started biting in on it and everything, and it turned out to be a person's leg," Ibarra recalled to NBC affiliate KGET. "On the video that we have, it shows clearly that he started chewing on the leg and everything."

A video posted to social media showed Tellez bent over what seemed to be a leg before he waved it around as police cars were parked in the area.