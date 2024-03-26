California Man Arrested After Allegedly Eating Leg of Person Killed by Train

Content Warning: This article contains discussions of graphic content.
The city of Wasco, Calif., is in shock after a disturbing incident.
A man, identified as Rosendo Tellez, 27, has been arrested after allegedly removing human remains from the city's Amtrack Station following an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a train. Eyewitnesses at the scene, including local construction worker Jose Ibarra, alleged they saw Tellez—who residents in Wasco said is homeless—eating a human leg.
"Whatever he had in his hand, he started biting in on it and everything, and it turned out to be a person's leg," Ibarra recalled to NBC affiliate KGET. "On the video that we have, it shows clearly that he started chewing on the leg and everything."
A video posted to social media showed Tellez bent over what seemed to be a leg before he waved it around as police cars were parked in the area.
Tellez was arrested on March 22 on one misdemeanor count of "removal of human remains from other than a cemetery," one misdemeanor count of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and one felony offense of "revocation of felony probation," according to records from Kern County Sheriff's Office obtained by E! News.
Police arrived at the scene of the fatal train collision that killed the unidentified victim around 8 a.m. March 22, KGET reported. That same day, Tellez was arrested.
E! News has reached out to the Kern County District Attorney's office but has not heard back and has been unable to locate Tellez's legal representation.
(E! News and KGET-TV are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)