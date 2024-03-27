Sleek Charging Stations that Are Stylish & Functional for All Your Devices

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If You Need a Charging Station:
- For Your Phone, Airpods & Apple Watch: Anlmz 3-in-1 Charging Station,
$42.99$18.99
- That's Elegant: Courant CATCH:3 Classics, $175
- That's Modern: Oakywood Triple Dock,
$90$76.50
- That Can Fit Up to 6 Devices: Poweroni USB Charging Dock,
$47.99$39.99
- For Travel: UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger,
$49.99$39.99
On the nightstand next to my bed I used to have a pile of cords. One was for my phone, one for my fitness tracker, one for my AirPods, and one for my tablet. And it was a mess. That is, until I broke down and bought a charging station. One simple product has cleaned up my nightstand and served as a friendly reminder to charge my devices every night (I always, always forget). To bring this kind of order into your life, I've arranged a list of the best charging stations that are first and foremost: sleek, stylish, and functional. There are options for your iPhones, Androids, tablets, AirPods, earbuds, Apple Watch, smart watches, and anything else that needs a charge.
Keeping an eye on design, some of these charging stations don't even look like a charging station. One looks like a sleek leather tray that can also hold your keys or jewelry, and another looks like a sculptured piece of wood. If you need to charge more than just your phone, there's an option with 6 ports with several included wires for connection. Need a charging station for travel? There's a 3-in-1 charger that conveniently folds for handy portability.
You'll find cool, streamlined, and functional charges, both wireless and wired, for all kinds of devices below. So, start scrolling and start tidying up your nightstand, desk, and more.
The Best Charging Station for iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch
Anlmz 3-in-1 Charging Station
Not only is this sleek 3-in-1 station perfect for wirelessly charging your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, it's also a great deal at 56% off. There's an LED blue light that lets you know when devices are charging, and it takes just 3.5 hours to fully charge smart devices. Reviewers love that it cuts down on extra cords and keeps everything organized in one place.
The Best Charging Station with an Elegant Aesthetic
CATCH:3 Classics
You may think that this is an elegant leather tray, but it's actually a single device charger. It wirelessly charges a variety of phone types (from iPhones to Androids) and also features a USB-A Port for additional devices. With the other side of the tray you can rest your jewelry, keys, or items you don't want to forget day to day.
The Charging Station for Six Devices
Poweroni USB Charging Dock - 6-Ports
Need to charge a lot of devices? Then you'll need this 6-port dock. It includes 7 short cables (3 USB, 3 micro USB, and 1 USB type C) and movable dividers to accommodate different-sized devices. And when everything is charged, the LED indicator light turns off to let you know.
The Best Adjustable Charging Station
PETINO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
Whether you place it flat or pop up the magnetic arm for viewing, this charging station is cool and sleek for up to 3 devices. It's compatible with a variety of phone types (from Androids to iPhones), plus AirPods and Apple Watches. Everything can fully charge within 3 hours and it's super easy to travel with.
The Best Charging Station for Travel
UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
When you're traveling, you want the most portable option available -- which is this 3-in-1 wireless charger. It easily folds into a pocket-sized square and can even fold to a phone stand if you want to view something. It's compatible with iPhones only, and reviewers rave about the portability and performance.
The Best Charging Station for iPhones & AirPods
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad
If you only want to charge your iPhone and AirPods (or other Qi devices), this streamlined wireless charging pad is a solid option. It's lightweight for travel and includes a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable if you want to plug it directly into your MacBook. There's also an LED indicator light that let's you know when charging is complete.
The Best Charging Station with a Modern Edge
Triple Dock
All of the charging stations on this list are sleek, but this Triple Dock looks like a cool, modern sculpture. It can charge your iPhone and AirPods and includes two ways to lay your Apple Watch for charging. And, if you want the same look for just a phone, the brand also makes a charging dock for any phone with a USB-C or micro-USB port for $42.
The Best Charging Station for Minimalists
MAG:2 Classics
This bestselling charging stand wirelessly charges both your iPhone and AirPods with a unique, minimal design. You can even tilt your phone horizontally or vertically, depending on how you want to view it. Reviewers report that it doesn't take up much space, looks so stylish, and feels sturdy.
The Best Charging Station for Multi-Taskers
Rowen Whiteboard Organizer with Charging Station
Complete with white board, area for paperwork, and a subtle charging station, this organizer is a must-have for any home office. You can fit up to 4 devices in the charging slots and thread the wires through the covered compartment below (with USB ports). Mounting hardware is included.
The Best Charging Station with a Clock & Light
COLSUR Wireless Charging Station
With a built-in clock and light, this charging station is perfect for desktops or nightstands. You can wirelessly charge a variety of phone types, AirPods, and Apple Watch, and it includes an extra wire for charging another device. You can adjust the brightness of the clock and set an alarm if need be, and the light includes 3 color modes (white, warm white, warm) and adjustable brightness.
The Most Artistic Charging Station
Aesthetic Cherry Blossom Wireless Charger
Featuring 3 Japanese-inspired designs, this wireless charger adds a touch of artistry to your space. It's compatible with a variety of phones and features a nonslip bottom so it stays secure wherever you place it.
The Best Charging Station that's Also a Desk Organizer
LADSTAG Wireless Charger with Desk Organizer
When you combine a wireless charger with a desk organizer, you get this sleek dock. Not only does it hold your pens, pencils, or other office items, it also charges a variety of phone types, and looks like a piece of marble. It's also available in black and gray, with a variety of other storage options.
