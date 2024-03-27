Sleek Charging Stations that Are Stylish & Functional for All Your Devices

From the super cute to the super modern, you'll find the perfect charging station (both wireless and wired) for your phones, tablets, earbuds, and more.

By Megan Gray Mar 27, 2024 10:00 AMTags
ShoppingTechnologyE! Insider ShopE! InsiderLikes
shop_sleek charging stations_heroPhoto Courtesy of Courant

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If You Need a Charging Station:

On the nightstand next to my bed I used to have a pile of cords. One was for my phone, one for my fitness tracker, one for my AirPods, and one for my tablet. And it was a mess. That is, until I broke down and bought a charging station. One simple product has cleaned up my nightstand and served as a friendly reminder to charge my devices every night (I always, always forget). To bring this kind of order into your life, I've arranged a list of the best charging stations that are first and foremost: sleek, stylish, and functional. There are options for your iPhones, Androids, tablets, AirPods, earbuds, Apple Watch, smart watches, and anything else that needs a charge.

Keeping an eye on design, some of these charging stations don't even look like a charging station. One looks like a sleek leather tray that can also hold your keys or jewelry, and another looks like a sculptured piece of wood. If you need to charge more than just your phone, there's an option with 6 ports with several included wires for connection. Need a charging station for travel? There's a 3-in-1 charger that conveniently folds for handy portability.

You'll find cool, streamlined, and functional charges, both wireless and wired, for all kinds of devices below. So, start scrolling and start tidying up your nightstand, desk, and more.

The Best Charging Station for iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch

Anlmz 3-in-1 Charging Station

Not only is this sleek 3-in-1 station perfect for wirelessly charging your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, it's also a great deal at 56% off. There's an LED blue light that lets you know when devices are charging, and it takes just 3.5 hours to fully charge smart devices. Reviewers love that it cuts down on extra cords and keeps everything organized in one place.

$42.99
$18.99
Amazon

The Best Charging Station with an Elegant Aesthetic

CATCH:3 Classics

You may think that this is an elegant leather tray, but it's actually a single device charger. It wirelessly charges a variety of phone types (from iPhones to Androids) and also features a USB-A Port for additional devices. With the other side of the tray you can rest your jewelry, keys, or items you don't want to forget day to day.

$175
Courant
$174.99
Amazon

The Charging Station for Six Devices

Poweroni USB Charging Dock - 6-Ports

Need to charge a lot of devices? Then you'll need this 6-port dock. It includes 7 short cables (3 USB, 3 micro USB, and 1 USB type C) and movable dividers to accommodate different-sized devices. And when everything is charged, the LED indicator light turns off to let you know.

$47.99
$39.99
Amazon

The Best Adjustable Charging Station

PETINO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Whether you place it flat or pop up the magnetic arm for viewing, this charging station is cool and sleek for up to 3 devices. It's compatible with a variety of phone types (from Androids to iPhones), plus AirPods and Apple Watches. Everything can fully charge within 3 hours and it's super easy to travel with.

$65.48
Amazon

The Best Charging Station for Travel

UCOMX Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

When you're traveling, you want the most portable option available -- which is this 3-in-1 wireless charger. It easily folds into a pocket-sized square and can even fold to a phone stand if you want to view something. It's compatible with iPhones only, and reviewers rave about the portability and performance.

$49.99
$39.99
Amazon

The Best Charging Station for iPhones & AirPods

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad

If you only want to charge your iPhone and AirPods (or other Qi devices), this streamlined wireless charging pad is a solid option. It's lightweight for travel and includes a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable if you want to plug it directly into your MacBook. There's also an LED indicator light that let's you know when charging is complete.

$79.99
$65.99
Amazon
read
The Best Fitness Watches & Trackers for Every Kind of Activity

The Best Charging Station with a Modern Edge

Triple Dock

All of the charging stations on this list are sleek, but this Triple Dock looks like a cool, modern sculpture. It can charge your iPhone and AirPods and includes two ways to lay your Apple Watch for charging. And, if you want the same look for just a phone, the brand also makes a charging dock for any phone with a USB-C or micro-USB port for $42.

$90
$76.50
Oakywood

The Best Charging Station for Minimalists

MAG:2 Classics

This bestselling charging stand wirelessly charges both your iPhone and AirPods with a unique, minimal design. You can even tilt your phone horizontally or vertically, depending on how you want to view it. Reviewers report that it doesn't take up much space, looks so stylish, and feels sturdy.

$150
Courant

The Best Charging Station for Multi-Taskers

Rowen Whiteboard Organizer with Charging Station

Complete with white board, area for paperwork, and a subtle charging station, this organizer is a must-have for any home office. You can fit up to 4 devices in the charging slots and thread the wires through the covered compartment below (with USB ports). Mounting hardware is included.

$199
$159
Pottery Barn

The Best Charging Station with a Clock & Light

COLSUR Wireless Charging Station

With a built-in clock and light, this charging station is perfect for desktops or nightstands. You can wirelessly charge a variety of phone types, AirPods, and Apple Watch, and it includes an extra wire for charging another device. You can adjust the brightness of the clock and set an alarm if need be, and the light includes 3 color modes (white, warm white, warm) and adjustable brightness. 

$48.99
Amazon

The Most Artistic Charging Station

Aesthetic Cherry Blossom Wireless Charger

Featuring 3 Japanese-inspired designs, this wireless charger adds a touch of artistry to your space. It's compatible with a variety of phones and features a nonslip bottom so it stays secure wherever you place it.

$33.83
$25.37
Etsy

The Best Charging Station that's Also a Desk Organizer

LADSTAG Wireless Charger with Desk Organizer

When you combine a wireless charger with a desk organizer, you get this sleek dock. Not only does it hold your pens, pencils, or other office items, it also charges a variety of phone types, and looks like a piece of marble. It's also available in black and gray, with a variety of other storage options.

$26.99
$24.99
Amazon

Traveling? Make sure you grab this waterproof phone case that's compatible with any phone (and it's less than $10).

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!