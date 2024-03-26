Halle Berry Reveals Her Perimenopause Symptoms Were Mistaken for Herpes

Halle Berry is letting the cat out of the bag.
The Catwoman actress recently opened up about her sex drive in the early stages of perimenopause—a time around menopause when the ovaries gradually stop working, per John Hopkins Medicine.
"First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip it," the 57-year-old said at A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation Summit March 25 with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm very safe, I'm healthy, I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I'm 20 years old."
However, nothing could've prepared the Oscar winner when she met boyfriend Van Hunt, "the man of my dreams."
In fact, she recalled having a lot sex and how she started to feel extreme pain, which she didn't think was normal. This caused her doctor to mistake her symptoms for the "worst case of herpes"—a common infection that produces blisters and ulcers.
"I realized after the fact that is a symptom of perimenopause," Halle revealed. "My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me."
She continued, "That's when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.'"
The X-Men alum explained she hopes to change the conversation about how people feel when women reach their midlife, "which used to be a dirty little word—menopause, perimenopause," she said, "and we in this room have to change that."
As she put it, "It can't just be the doom and gloom story. This is a glorious time of life."
Halle's passionate take on the subject comes a few months after she unapologetically discussed embracing her body.
"The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at," she told Women's Health in August. "I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."
This is just one of Halle's inspirational messages about womanhood, aging and body acceptance. Keep reading to see more of her words of wisdom over the years.