Halle Berry Reveals Her Perimenopause Symptoms Were Mistaken for Herpes

Watch : Halle Berry Gets Candid About Aging

Halle Berry is letting the cat out of the bag.

The Catwoman actress recently opened up about her sex drive in the early stages of perimenopause—a time around menopause when the ovaries gradually stop working, per John Hopkins Medicine.

"First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip it," the 57-year-old said at A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation Summit March 25 with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm very safe, I'm healthy, I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I'm 20 years old."

However, nothing could've prepared the Oscar winner when she met boyfriend Van Hunt, "the man of my dreams."

In fact, she recalled having a lot sex and how she started to feel extreme pain, which she didn't think was normal. This caused her doctor to mistake her symptoms for the "worst case of herpes"—a common infection that produces blisters and ulcers.

"I realized after the fact that is a symptom of perimenopause," Halle revealed. "My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me."