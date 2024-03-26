Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale has some fabulous news.
The High School Musical alum recently announced she's expecting baby no. 2 with husband Christopher French.
In a March 26 Instagram post that's sure to bop to the top of fans' feeds, Ashley shared pictures of her baby bump and wrote to her little one, "WE can't wait to meet you." And Christopher expressed his excitement, too.
"Beyond grateful," the musician wrote in his own post alongside a series of family photos. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French."
The first baby French, a.k.a. the couple's 3-year-old daughter Jupiter, made her debut in March 2021, and Ashley has spoken about what her first year of motherhood was like for her.
"It's hard work. It truly is," the actress told E! News in May 2022. "But it's also the most rewarding because it's amazing to have this little human being in our lives. I can't remember what life was like before."
Ashley isn't the only High School Musical star growing her family. Earlier this month, Vanessa Hudgens announced she's expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker by debuting her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars.
And recently, Ashley gave an update on where the former cast members stand following their days at East High School.
"I haven't seen her in a long time," the 38-year-old said on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, you know, she's a full-time job."
But if a little nostalgia is what you've been looking for, keep reading to see the High School Musical stars then and now.