Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Christopher French

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Breaks Her Silence on Vanessa Hudgens Feud Rumors

Ashley Tisdale has some fabulous news.

The High School Musical alum recently announced she's expecting baby no. 2 with husband Christopher French.

In a March 26 Instagram post that's sure to bop to the top of fans' feeds, Ashley shared pictures of her baby bump and wrote to her little one, "WE can't wait to meet you." And Christopher expressed his excitement, too.

"Beyond grateful," the musician wrote in his own post alongside a series of family photos. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French."

The first baby French, a.k.a. the couple's 3-year-old daughter Jupiter, made her debut in March 2021, and Ashley has spoken about what her first year of motherhood was like for her.

"It's hard work. It truly is," the actress told E! News in May 2022. "But it's also the most rewarding because it's amazing to have this little human being in our lives. I can't remember what life was like before."