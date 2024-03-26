Former Chiefs Cheerleader Krystal Anderson Dies Days After Stillbirth

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs community is in mourning.

Krystal Anderson, a 40-year-old former cheerleader for the NFL team, died "unexpectedly" on March 20, shortly after she delivered her stillborn daughter Charlotte Willow Anderson, an obituary confirmed.

"Krissy sought out hospitalization during her 21st week of pregnancy, and despite the trauma of losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, she fought on," a GoFundMe set up in honor of the late mother and daughter reads. "Her fight with sepsis, led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive."

Following the family tragedy, Krystal's husband Clayton Anderson spoke about his heartbreak. "I feel lost," he told local outlet Fox4. "There's a lot of people in this house and it feels empty."

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders also said in a moving tribute that they are "deeply saddened" by Krystal's passing.