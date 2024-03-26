How Suni Lee Practices Self Care As She Heads Into 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch : Why Gymnast Suni Lee Is a Relatable Olympic Icon

Suni Lee is balancing a lot right now.

As the 21-year-old vies for a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics—which kicks off in Paris this July—she is working on maintaining consistency in her gym and self care routines.

"I've definitely been taking a lot of time for myself," Suni exclusively told E! News on March 22. "I think that's one thing about this year, I've really learned to prioritize my well-being and just making sure that everything that I'm doing is adding to my life, not really taking away."

And to do that, Suni says she's been journaling, going to therapy, and visualizing her success, adding, "I try and do all of the good things for my mind and my well-being."

After being diagnosed with a kidney disease last year, Suni is focusing on "getting stronger." In fact, she spends nearly eight hours each day hitting the mat—and, of course, the uneven bars, as well as an additional hour for strength and conditioning.