How Suni Lee Practices Self Care As She Heads Into 2024 Paris Olympics

Suni Lee is balancing a lot right now.
As the 21-year-old vies for a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics—which kicks off in Paris this July—she is working on maintaining consistency in her gym and self care routines.
"I've definitely been taking a lot of time for myself," Suni exclusively told E! News on March 22. "I think that's one thing about this year, I've really learned to prioritize my well-being and just making sure that everything that I'm doing is adding to my life, not really taking away."
And to do that, Suni says she's been journaling, going to therapy, and visualizing her success, adding, "I try and do all of the good things for my mind and my well-being."
After being diagnosed with a kidney disease last year, Suni is focusing on "getting stronger." In fact, she spends nearly eight hours each day hitting the mat—and, of course, the uneven bars, as well as an additional hour for strength and conditioning.
"The kidney disease took me out for a couple of months," Suni explained. "I just got a lot weaker because I wasn't in the gym training—I've been doing a lot of physical therapy and try to keep my body as healthy as possible and feeling good because it's gonna be a really long season."
Which means her outside-the-gym routine is just as important. In her downtime, Suni recharges with online shopping (her favorite stores include Artizia, Lululemon and Nike) and perfecting her beauty routine.
"I focus a lot on my skin care when I'm at home," she divulged. "I love getting my hair and makeup done. It's so much fun."
And while the Minnesota native looks to Kylie Jenner and TikTok star Monet McMichael for beauty tips, Suni also has a few of her own. In fact, her two must-have products for a post-gym refresh are Aquaphor, and Batiste Sweat Activated Dry Shampoo, which she describes as a "game changer" after her long workout days.
"I don't have to wash my hair as much, which is perfect," she continued. "It lasts all day and it's just so refreshing because it smells so good."
And not having to worry about her hair helps Suni remain laser-focused on competing for a spot on Team USA. During her time on the 2021 team—which also included Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Mykala Skinner—she brought home three medals, including a Gold or her all-around performance.
And she's not done yet. As she put it, "I'm focusing on getting the skills named and just upping my level of difficulty."
However, when the Olympics are over, Suni is looking forward to a break—and perhaps some trips to Greece and Thailand.
"I can't wait to let my body rest," she admits. "This is gonna be like my time to go on a vacation, non-gymnastics related and be gymnastics-free for a little bit. I think it'll be good for my body and my mental health."