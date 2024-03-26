The 10 Best Ballet Flats of 2024 That Are Chic, Comfy, and Will Never Go Out of Style

Step aside sneakers because ballet flats have danced their way into our hearts, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

By Camila Quimper Mar 26, 2024 5:32 PMTags
DealsShoesShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop Best Ballet FlatsE! News Illustration / Photo Courtesy of J. Crew

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Alright, gather 'round shoe lovers! Ballet flats are making a serious comeback, thanks to those fancy Miu Miu ones flooding our Instagram feeds and all the new styles from other designers popping up left and right. They're like the ultimate combo of cute, comfy, and versatile, making them a go-to staple for any wardrobe.

But let's get real for a moment—finding flats that are both stylish and comfortable can feel near impossible, especially because all flats are created equal when it comes to keeping your feet happy. Blisters and discomfort are all too common when you're rocking the wrong pair. However, you can finally stop racking your brain bestie, because we've taken it upon ourselves to scour the market for the absolute best ballet flats that won't leave your feet begging for mercy. Whether you're running errands, hitting up brunch with friends, or dancing the night away, these flats have got your back (or should I say, your feet?). So if you're ready to step out in style and comfort, and keep scrolling for the best ballet flats that're so chic, you'll never want to take them off.

Afeetsing Women's Round Toe Ballet Flat

If you're looking for a pair of classic flats that not only look cute but are also budget-friendly, opt for these $17 Amazon flats. With arch support, heel cushioning, and sweat-absorbing lining, these flats will always come in a clutch for days when you'll be on your feet for a long time. Plus, isn't its little bow just too cute?

$17.99
$16.99
Amazon

Everlane The Day Glove

Everlane's Day Glove flats are the epitome of comfort and style, crafted from luxurious leather that contours to your feet for a personalized feel. Beyond their buttery softness, these flats boast practical features including a convenient pull tab, side vents for breathability, and a cushioned rubber sole, ensuring all-day comfort and support that sets them apart from the rest.

$135
Everlane

By Anthropologie Floral Cutout Flats

With spring around the corner, ditch the socks-and-flats struggle with these charming leather floral cutout flats featuring adorable buckle detailing—keeping your feet cool and stylish all season long.

$160
Anthropologie

J.Crew Quinn Lace-Up Ballet Flats

Embrace the balletcore flat trend in these charming lace-up flats from J.Crew. Whether you're into bows, different styles, or a sleek lace-free look, they're the perfect versatile flats for elevating any outfit from casual to chic in a sec.

$148
$124.99
J.Crew

Steve Madden Graya Flat

For a stylish edge, slip into these pointed slingbacks from Steve Madden. With sleek hardware adding a trendy vibe and a subtle block heel, these flats are a must-have accessory.

$119
Zappos
read
These Lululemon Sneakers Are the Everyday Shoes You Need in Your Life

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat

Madewell's ballerina flats are style staples, boasting a trendy silver finish and comfort-enhancing padding. Opt for green velvet or rhinestones for an extra party-ready vibe, and with sustainably sourced leather and a contrasting top strap, these flats are the epitome of chic.

$98
Madewell

Revolve Helsa Ballerina Flat

Obsessed with Elsa Hosk's chic style? You'll love her brand, Helsa, especially these sleek scrunched black flats. The crinkle patent leather, playful buckle closure, and elegant almond toe make them a splurge-worthy choice for an effortlessly elevated look.

$298
Revolve

Tory Burch Cap Toe Ballet Flat

Adore Chanel's iconic flats but not the price tag? Tory Burch's cap-toe flats offer a luxe alternative with subtle gold monogram detailing, reminiscent of high-end elegance. Note: reviewers suggest sizing down for the perfect fit before investing.

$248
Nordstrom

Joie Women's Ballet Flat

Step into spring/summer with these woven leather flats, a durable and breathable choice perfect for warmer days. While not ideal for chilly weather, these flats are a godsend for those with sweaty feet, and the charming leather bow adds a nostalgic touch reminiscent of classic ballet styles.

$228
$166.44
Amazon

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flat

The Felicia ballet flat offers unmatched comfort with flexible elastic for a tailored fit and a plush sole ensuring lightness with each step. Its versatile array of colors and materials makes it the perfect choice for any occasion, effortlessly complementing both workday and evening looks with its sweet bow and delicate SE charm.

$130
Sam Edelman

Still shopping? You'll love these spring decor finds.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!