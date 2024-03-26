The 10 Best Ballet Flats of 2024 That Are Chic, Comfy, and Will Never Go Out of Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Alright, gather 'round shoe lovers! Ballet flats are making a serious comeback, thanks to those fancy Miu Miu ones flooding our Instagram feeds and all the new styles from other designers popping up left and right. They're like the ultimate combo of cute, comfy, and versatile, making them a go-to staple for any wardrobe.
But let's get real for a moment—finding flats that are both stylish and comfortable can feel near impossible, especially because all flats are created equal when it comes to keeping your feet happy. Blisters and discomfort are all too common when you're rocking the wrong pair. However, you can finally stop racking your brain bestie, because we've taken it upon ourselves to scour the market for the absolute best ballet flats that won't leave your feet begging for mercy. Whether you're running errands, hitting up brunch with friends, or dancing the night away, these flats have got your back (or should I say, your feet?). So if you're ready to step out in style and comfort, and keep scrolling for the best ballet flats that're so chic, you'll never want to take them off.
Afeetsing Women's Round Toe Ballet Flat
If you're looking for a pair of classic flats that not only look cute but are also budget-friendly, opt for these $17 Amazon flats. With arch support, heel cushioning, and sweat-absorbing lining, these flats will always come in a clutch for days when you'll be on your feet for a long time. Plus, isn't its little bow just too cute?
Everlane The Day Glove
Everlane's Day Glove flats are the epitome of comfort and style, crafted from luxurious leather that contours to your feet for a personalized feel. Beyond their buttery softness, these flats boast practical features including a convenient pull tab, side vents for breathability, and a cushioned rubber sole, ensuring all-day comfort and support that sets them apart from the rest.
By Anthropologie Floral Cutout Flats
With spring around the corner, ditch the socks-and-flats struggle with these charming leather floral cutout flats featuring adorable buckle detailing—keeping your feet cool and stylish all season long.
J.Crew Quinn Lace-Up Ballet Flats
Embrace the balletcore flat trend in these charming lace-up flats from J.Crew. Whether you're into bows, different styles, or a sleek lace-free look, they're the perfect versatile flats for elevating any outfit from casual to chic in a sec.
Steve Madden Graya Flat
For a stylish edge, slip into these pointed slingbacks from Steve Madden. With sleek hardware adding a trendy vibe and a subtle block heel, these flats are a must-have accessory.
Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell's ballerina flats are style staples, boasting a trendy silver finish and comfort-enhancing padding. Opt for green velvet or rhinestones for an extra party-ready vibe, and with sustainably sourced leather and a contrasting top strap, these flats are the epitome of chic.
Revolve Helsa Ballerina Flat
Obsessed with Elsa Hosk's chic style? You'll love her brand, Helsa, especially these sleek scrunched black flats. The crinkle patent leather, playful buckle closure, and elegant almond toe make them a splurge-worthy choice for an effortlessly elevated look.
Tory Burch Cap Toe Ballet Flat
Adore Chanel's iconic flats but not the price tag? Tory Burch's cap-toe flats offer a luxe alternative with subtle gold monogram detailing, reminiscent of high-end elegance. Note: reviewers suggest sizing down for the perfect fit before investing.
Joie Women's Ballet Flat
Step into spring/summer with these woven leather flats, a durable and breathable choice perfect for warmer days. While not ideal for chilly weather, these flats are a godsend for those with sweaty feet, and the charming leather bow adds a nostalgic touch reminiscent of classic ballet styles.
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flat
The Felicia ballet flat offers unmatched comfort with flexible elastic for a tailored fit and a plush sole ensuring lightness with each step. Its versatile array of colors and materials makes it the perfect choice for any occasion, effortlessly complementing both workday and evening looks with its sweet bow and delicate SE charm.
