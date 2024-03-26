Kyle Richards Makes Eyebrow-Raising Sex Comment to Morgan Wade

Watch : Mauricio Umansky Confesses He "Doesn't Care" About Kyle Richards' 'RHOBH' Co-Stars

Kyle Richards continues to laugh off dating rumors surrounding her and Morgan Wade.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently left a very flirty comment on the country singer's Instagram that seemingly poked fun at speculation they are more than just very good friends.

After Morgan posted a video of herself in a trailer dressed in a cowboy hat, a sleeveless flannel shirt and jeans with Toby Keith's song "Should've Been a Cowboy" in the background to her Instagram March 25, Kyle commented, "Save a horse, ride a cowgirl."

Morgan, 29, replied with a laughing emoji and a skull emoji, indicating the Bravolebrity's cheeky remark left her dead.

Though the stars have both previously denied their relationship is anything but platonic, Kyle did raise some eyebrows during RHOBH's recent season 13 reunion when she defended kissing Morgan while playing her love interest in her 2023 music video for "Fall in Love With Me."