Kyle Richards Makes Eyebrow-Raising Sex Comment to Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards' flirty remark on BFF Morgan Wade's latest Instagram may surprise you. See the cheeky comment that's fueling more dating rumors about the Bravo star and county singer.

Kyle Richards continues to laugh off dating rumors surrounding her and Morgan Wade.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently left a very flirty comment on the country singer's Instagram that seemingly poked fun at speculation they are more than just very good friends.

After Morgan posted a video of herself in a trailer dressed in a cowboy hat, a sleeveless flannel shirt and jeans with Toby Keith's song "Should've Been a Cowboy" in the background to her Instagram March 25, Kyle commented, "Save a horse, ride a cowgirl."

Morgan, 29, replied with a laughing emoji and a skull emoji, indicating the Bravolebrity's cheeky remark left her dead.

Though the stars have both previously denied their relationship is anything but platonic, Kyle did raise some eyebrows during RHOBH's recent season 13 reunion when she defended kissing Morgan while playing her love interest in her 2023 music video for "Fall in Love With Me."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

"I said yes for a reason," the 55-year-old shared. "She's hot. What can I say?"

As for if Kyle—who announced her separation from husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky last July—could see herself dating Morgan in the future, the Halloween Ends actress was more vague.

Instagram/@morganwademusic

"I don't know," she admitted. "I'm evolving, I'm changing. I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know what the future holds."

As for how Mauricio feels about the Kyle and Morgan rumors?

YouTube/Morgan Wade

"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Mauricio revealed during the recently released second season of his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills when asked about their relationship. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up."

"They definitely have some sort of a connection together," the real estate mogul continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."

Keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's family moments prior to their breakup announcement.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

