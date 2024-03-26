Kyle Richards Makes Eyebrow-Raising Sex Comment to Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards continues to laugh off dating rumors surrounding her and Morgan Wade.
In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently left a very flirty comment on the country singer's Instagram that seemingly poked fun at speculation they are more than just very good friends.
After Morgan posted a video of herself in a trailer dressed in a cowboy hat, a sleeveless flannel shirt and jeans with Toby Keith's song "Should've Been a Cowboy" in the background to her Instagram March 25, Kyle commented, "Save a horse, ride a cowgirl."
Morgan, 29, replied with a laughing emoji and a skull emoji, indicating the Bravolebrity's cheeky remark left her dead.
Though the stars have both previously denied their relationship is anything but platonic, Kyle did raise some eyebrows during RHOBH's recent season 13 reunion when she defended kissing Morgan while playing her love interest in her 2023 music video for "Fall in Love With Me."
"I said yes for a reason," the 55-year-old shared. "She's hot. What can I say?"
As for if Kyle—who announced her separation from husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky last July—could see herself dating Morgan in the future, the Halloween Ends actress was more vague.
"I don't know," she admitted. "I'm evolving, I'm changing. I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know what the future holds."
As for how Mauricio feels about the Kyle and Morgan rumors?
"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Mauricio revealed during the recently released second season of his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills when asked about their relationship. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up."
"They definitely have some sort of a connection together," the real estate mogul continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."
