Eric Decker Gets a Vasectomy After Welcoming Fourth Child with Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker's team is complete.
In fact, weeks after the former NFL player welcomed his fourth baby with wife Jessie James Decker, he underwent a vasectomy.
The 37-year-old even documented his journey on Instagram March 25, writing, "I survived," alongside a snap of his legs before his surgery, resting afterward and donning a t-shirt that reads "Vasectomy Survivor, I Kid You Not."
The couple—who also share Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5—announced the birth of their son, Denver Calloway Decker, in a February Instagram post, writing, "Our beautiful boy is here."
And although Jessie and Eric were over the moon with their newest family member, it also came as a surprise.
"We toyed with it and then we were like, 'No, we're good with three,'" the country singer told E! News in September. "And then God made other plans and we're all for it."
But now, "We're done," she noted. "We're definitely not going for a fifth."
Since Denver joined the family, the 35-year-old reflected on life as a mom of four.
"Having four kids is wild," Jessie shared with E! News March 12. "I never knew I would, but I love it. I love being a mom. It's just what I was born to do."
But she's grateful that his older siblings are eager to pitch in.
"The big kids are super helpful," Jessie explained. "They'll do things like grab me a diaper or wipes. Vivi loves holding him while I'm cooking dinner. They love him so much and feel very protective of him."
Want to see more of Eric and Jessie? Keep reading to relive their sweetest family moments.