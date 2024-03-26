Eric Decker Gets a Vasectomy After Welcoming Fourth Child with Jessie James Decker

Watch : Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Eric Decker's team is complete.

In fact, weeks after the former NFL player welcomed his fourth baby with wife Jessie James Decker, he underwent a vasectomy.

The 37-year-old even documented his journey on Instagram March 25, writing, "I survived," alongside a snap of his legs before his surgery, resting afterward and donning a t-shirt that reads "Vasectomy Survivor, I Kid You Not."

The couple—who also share Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5—announced the birth of their son, Denver Calloway Decker, in a February Instagram post, writing, "Our beautiful boy is here."

And although Jessie and Eric were over the moon with their newest family member, it also came as a surprise.

"We toyed with it and then we were like, 'No, we're good with three,'" the country singer told E! News in September. "And then God made other plans and we're all for it."

But now, "We're done," she noted. "We're definitely not going for a fifth."