Eric Decker Gets a Vasectomy After Welcoming Fourth Child with Jessie James Decker

Weeks after Jessie James Decker gave birth to their fourth baby, Eric Decker underwent a vasectomy—and documented his journey on social media.

Watch: Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Eric Decker's team is complete. 

In fact, weeks after the former NFL player welcomed his fourth baby with wife Jessie James Decker, he underwent a vasectomy.

The 37-year-old even documented his journey on Instagram March 25, writing, "I survived," alongside a snap of his legs before his surgery, resting afterward and donning a t-shirt that reads "Vasectomy Survivor, I Kid You Not."

The couple—who also share Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5—announced the birth of their son, Denver Calloway Decker, in a February Instagram post, writing, "Our beautiful boy is here."

And although Jessie and Eric were over the moon with their newest family member, it also came as a surprise.

"We toyed with it and then we were like, 'No, we're good with three,'" the country singer told E! News in September. "And then God made other plans and we're all for it."

But now, "We're done," she noted. "We're definitely not going for a fifth."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

Since Denver joined the family, the 35-year-old reflected on life as a mom of four.

"Having four kids is wild," Jessie shared with E! News March 12. "I never knew I would, but I love it. I love being a mom. It's just what I was born to do."

But she's grateful that his older siblings are eager to pitch in.

"The big kids are super helpful," Jessie explained. "They'll do things like grab me a diaper or wipes. Vivi loves holding him while I'm cooking dinner. They love him so much and feel very protective of him."

Want to see more of Eric and Jessie? Keep reading to relive their sweetest family moments.

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Christmas 2023

"Last Christmas as a family of 5 until baby brother is here," Jessie wrote on Instagram. "We love you already sweet boy."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The Decker's youngest, Forrest Decker, turned one in March of 2019 and of course they celebrated with balloons and kisses!

Instagram
Family Wife, Happy Life

"Loves of my life #feelingrateful," Jessie James Decker captioned this sweet photo of her kids and her husband Eric Decker.

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

The Deckers visited Disneyland in February and despite trying to be romantic, the couple was photo-bombed by their son Eric Decker II

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

In January, the Decker boys cuddled up on the couch...dressed in their Woody pjs and watched some football.

Instagram
Twas the Night Before

On Christmas Eve, the Decker kids got into a little mischief, but we still think they're cute.

Instagram
Super Duper

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Instagram
Shopping Buddies

All three of the Decker kids including daughter Vivianne Decker, and sons Eric and Forrest were all smiles while out at the grocery store in November 2018.

Instagram
Costume Crew

We are loving all of these adorable costumes from Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"My whole purpose in life #mifamilia," Jessie captioned this vacation snap from 2018.

Instagram
Boat Days

What better way to celebrate 4th of July than hanging out on a boat with your sweet family?

Instagram
Dinner Time

Not everyone was happy to take this photo, but that didn't stop mom and dad from posting it.

Instagram
Dad Pile

In June, Eric became a human jungle gym thanks to his little kiddos.

Instagram
Sibling Smooch

Vivianne clearly loves her little brother Forrest in this precious pic from April 2018.

Instagram
Hugs For Days

The former football player is always ready to hug it out with his little munchkins. 

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helpers

Even though Jessie was sick in this photo, she had her two oldest kids to keep her spirits high.

Instagram
Santa Babies

In December 2017, the two oldest Decker kids had a big smile when they met Santa. 

Instagram
Mickey Munchkins

Getting ready for Halloween is so much more fun when someone is wearing a Mickey Mouse head!

Instagram
Love You

Aw, our hearts are so full looking at these two.

Instagram
Titans Talk

The country singer looked adorable as she waited to watch her husband's first game as a Tennessee Titan with her kids in August 2017.

Instagram
Red, White & Babies

The award for most patriotic family has to go to the Deckers.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Kisses and cuddles are what these two are best at and it's so freaking cute.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope
Baseball Buds

Vivianne got up on her dad's shoulders as the couple participated in a charity event in Tennessee in 2017.

Instagram
Fab Four

"My wolf pack!" Jessie wrote alongside this photo of her family of four back in March 2017.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

This party looks like a blast and we officially want to be invited to the next one.

Instagram
Wedded Bliss

Before the Deckers were a family of five they were hitting up weddings as a squad of four and looking good while doing it.

Instagram
Finding Neverland

For Halloween in 2016, the fun family dressed up as characters from Peter Pan and they totally nailed it.

Instagram
J-E-T-S

Ahead of Eric's 2016 season with the New York Jets, his family joined him at practice and we got this sweet photo as a souvenir. 

Instagram
Disney Darlings

There's nothing quite like a family day at Disneyland.

Instagram
Biggest Fans

Back in November 2015, the super mom and her two little ones enjoyed watching their main man dominate on the football field.

photos
View More Photos From Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Cutest Family Moments
