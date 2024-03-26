Halsey Shares Fierce Defense of Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Journey

After Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, Halsey shared a message of support along with a statement about living a life in the public eye.

Halsey is coming to Kate Middleton's defense. 

Shortly after the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis, the "Bad at Love" singer shared her thoughts on living a public life on social media. 

"Hope the people and the media who sensationalized a woman's desire for privacy following a known health incident are experiencing regret and remorse," Halsey wrote in an Instagram Story March 23. "And by the way, that would stand even without the terrible news of her journey."

Amid mass speculation on her whereabouts and recovery process after a January abdominal procedure, Kate shared that a recent cancer diagnosis has kept her out of the public eye for the last several months. 

And while England's future queen put the guesswork to rest with her March 22 statement, the "Without Me" singer expressed her belief in a right to privacy, no matter what degree of fame. 

"I understand when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand," Halsey continued. "But god forbid someone needs a break for a few weeks or months, it's no one's business why."

Halsey's statement concludes, "And with respect to public life, who you are and how you're doing when you ‘sign up for this' is subject to change at any moment. And the newly changed ‘you' in place (for whatever amount of time; days weeks years) may not have the same stamina or tolerance."

Although Kate—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William—thanked the public for their "understanding" and "wonderful messages of support" as she stepped back from her royal duties earlier this year, she also opened up on the challenges she's been facing amid beginning preventative chemotherapy treatment for her cancer. 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." Kate, who did not disclose what kind of cancer she has been diagnosed with, added in her March 22 statement. "As you can imagine this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my time, but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

Kate also reiterated her desire for privacy while assuring the public that she is "well" and "getting stronger every day." 

"We hope you understand that now as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the 42-year-old added. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able."

Halsey isn't the only celebrity empathizing with Kate. Read on for every star who has shared messages of support.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shannen Doherty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who has herself been battling cancer for years, wrote on Instagram, "I admire your strength thru the endless onslught you've been under while going through cancer."

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

On March 22, 2024, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate Middleton revealing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was discovered after she had abdominal surgery in January.

"Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales," Zeta-Jones, who was born in Wales and was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by now-King Charles III in 2011, wrote on Instagram. "Love to you always."

Instagram

Olivia Munn

The Newsroom alum, who revealed March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on Kensington Palace's Instagram video of Kate, "Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best."

John Lamparski/WireImage

Angie Harmon

"We are praying for your full & complete recovery & for strength of mind, body & spirit for you & your entire family," the Rizzoli & Isles alum commented on Kensington Palace's video of Kate. "Thank you for your beautiful spirit & courage."

James Devaney/GC Images

Lauren Sánchez

The media personality, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, commented on the post as well, writing, "Sending love."

Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," he said in a statement on X. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."

He added, "I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Speaking at a press briefing following news of Kate's health battle, she said their thoughts are with the princess "and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time," adding, "certainly we wish her a full recovery."

Instagram / James Middleton

James Middleton

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," Kate's brother wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood pic of the two, after she revealed her health diagnosis. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images / David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Charles Sabine

Charles Spencer

The ninth Earl Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana and Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle, wrote on Instagram, "Incredible poise and strength."

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and live in California, said in a statement to NBC News, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King, who shared his own cancer diagnosis in February, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both he and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

"You are brave," President Joe Biden's wife wrote on X, "and we love you."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment," he wrote on X. "We’re all wishing her a swift recovery."

