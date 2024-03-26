Halsey Shares Fierce Defense of Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Journey

Watch : Sarah Ferguson Shares Admiration for Kate Middleton Amid Her Own Cancer Battle

Halsey is coming to Kate Middleton's defense.

Shortly after the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis, the "Bad at Love" singer shared her thoughts on living a public life on social media.

"Hope the people and the media who sensationalized a woman's desire for privacy following a known health incident are experiencing regret and remorse," Halsey wrote in an Instagram Story March 23. "And by the way, that would stand even without the terrible news of her journey."

Amid mass speculation on her whereabouts and recovery process after a January abdominal procedure, Kate shared that a recent cancer diagnosis has kept her out of the public eye for the last several months.

And while England's future queen put the guesswork to rest with her March 22 statement, the "Without Me" singer expressed her belief in a right to privacy, no matter what degree of fame.

"I understand when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand," Halsey continued. "But god forbid someone needs a break for a few weeks or months, it's no one's business why."