Halsey Shares Fierce Defense of Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Journey

Halsey is coming to Kate Middleton's defense.
Shortly after the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis, the "Bad at Love" singer shared her thoughts on living a public life on social media.
"Hope the people and the media who sensationalized a woman's desire for privacy following a known health incident are experiencing regret and remorse," Halsey wrote in an Instagram Story March 23. "And by the way, that would stand even without the terrible news of her journey."
Amid mass speculation on her whereabouts and recovery process after a January abdominal procedure, Kate shared that a recent cancer diagnosis has kept her out of the public eye for the last several months.
And while England's future queen put the guesswork to rest with her March 22 statement, the "Without Me" singer expressed her belief in a right to privacy, no matter what degree of fame.
"I understand when you have a public life certain things like this can get out of hand," Halsey continued. "But god forbid someone needs a break for a few weeks or months, it's no one's business why."
Halsey's statement concludes, "And with respect to public life, who you are and how you're doing when you ‘sign up for this' is subject to change at any moment. And the newly changed ‘you' in place (for whatever amount of time; days weeks years) may not have the same stamina or tolerance."
Although Kate—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William—thanked the public for their "understanding" and "wonderful messages of support" as she stepped back from her royal duties earlier this year, she also opened up on the challenges she's been facing amid beginning preventative chemotherapy treatment for her cancer.
"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." Kate, who did not disclose what kind of cancer she has been diagnosed with, added in her March 22 statement. "As you can imagine this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my time, but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
Kate also reiterated her desire for privacy while assuring the public that she is "well" and "getting stronger every day."
"We hope you understand that now as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the 42-year-old added. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able."
