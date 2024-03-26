Score a $260 Kate Spade Bag for $79, 30% Off Tarte Cosmetics, 40% Off St. Tropez Self-Tanner & More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Tarte Cosmetics: Use the promo code FAM30 to score 30% off Tarte Cosmetics, including the iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.
- Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off Murad, L'Occitane, Perricone MD, IT Cosmetics, KVD Beauty, and more from Ulta.
- Soko Glam: Take 20% off K-Beauty essentials (discount applied at checkout).
- Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
- Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
- VICI: Use the code MAJORSALE to save up to 80% when you shop at VICI today only.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
St. Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist Duo
Ashley Graham shared that she uses this tanning mist "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
More Beauty Deals
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
KVD Beauty: Take 30% off sitewide from KVD Beauty. Plus, score some 40% off deals.
Murad: Get 25% off Murad skincare products (discount applied at checkout).
Peter Thomas Roth: Get 25% off supersized Peter Thomas Roth skincare products.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals on L'Occitane, Urban Decay, KVD Beauty, IT Cosmetics, Sephora Collection, and more.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Soko Glam: Take 20% off K-Beauty essentials (discount applied at checkout).
Sunday Riley: Save 25% on everything from Sunday Riley.
T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody
Whether you're running errands or heading out for a night on the town, this crossbody bag combines fashion and function with its spacious interior and sleek design. Choose from 9 colors.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
Aerie: Build your own bikini for $29. Get 30-40% off everything else from Aerie.
American Eagle: 1-day flash sale: get 30% off jeans, joggers, and cargo pants.
ASOS:Take 30% off spring essentials from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50-70% on Banana Republic fashions.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 15% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get 50% off shorts, t-shirts, pants, and swim from Gap.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save an EXTRA 40% on J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Use the promo code NICESAVE to save an EXTRA 30% on the Lulus sale section.
Marshalls: Shop major deals from the Marshalls Vacation Shop.
Michael Kors: Save 25% on Michael Kors spring styles. Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get major discounts on the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Score 50% off Easter styles from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code STEAL to get up to 65% off Reebok.
Skechers: Get 25% off Sport Adventure styles from Skechers.
Soma: Get 8 panties for $50 (and save up to $110).
Steve Madden: Use the code FRIENDS30 to get 30% off Steve Madden shoes.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts on sundresses.
Urban Outfitters: Take 40% off spring break deals from Urban Outfitters.
Windsor: Score 70% off spring fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel
Make cleaning a breeze with this cleaning gel. As the same suggests, this is perfect for cleaning your car, but it's also ideal for cleaning laptops, keys, electronics, and more. I love that this is a way to safely remove dust and dirt from hard-to-reach places without the risk of water damage, ensuring your devices stay pristine and functional.
More Home Deals
Anthropologie: Redecorate your space with 30% off deals on furniture, decor, and more from Anthropologie.
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of items from the Pottery Barn End of Season Sale.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
QVC: Take 42% off the Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
What are the best deals happening today?
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory,Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section,Kate Spade Outlet,J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
