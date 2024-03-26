You Season 5: You'll Kill to See Penn Badgley's Return to New York in First Look Photo

Watch : ‘You’ Season 5: Everything We Know!

It's time to stalk—er—admire Joe Goldberg from a respectful distance.

After all, the first look of Penn Badgley on set of You season five has arrived, showing his killer character returning to the streets of New York City, where the first season took place.

"Back to where it all began," Netflix wrote in a March 25 post alongside one of the photos. "The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

For the on-set snapshots, Penn looked quintessentially Joe, wearing black pants, black shoes and a structured black coat over his deep-red henley so as not to draw too much attention. His hair was also cut short in the pics, with one single curl dangling over his brow as the Gossip Girl alum strolled down a sidewalk in Manhattan.

While this is the first visual fans have gotten from the series finale, Penn has already teased what to expect from Joe's return to the Big Apple following his time in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and London.