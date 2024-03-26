You Season 5: You'll Kill to See Penn Badgley's Return to New York in First Look Photo

It's time to stalk—er—admire Joe Goldberg from a respectful distance.
After all, the first look of Penn Badgley on set of You season five has arrived, showing his killer character returning to the streets of New York City, where the first season took place.
"Back to where it all began," Netflix wrote in a March 25 post alongside one of the photos. "The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."
For the on-set snapshots, Penn looked quintessentially Joe, wearing black pants, black shoes and a structured black coat over his deep-red henley so as not to draw too much attention. His hair was also cut short in the pics, with one single curl dangling over his brow as the Gossip Girl alum strolled down a sidewalk in Manhattan.
While this is the first visual fans have gotten from the series finale, Penn has already teased what to expect from Joe's return to the Big Apple following his time in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and London.
"I've heard you're on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You," the 37-year-old said in a pre-recorded message during Netflix's June 2023 TUDUM event in Brazil. "More importantly, considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who yet. We all know there are many loose ends in Joe's past. The question is: Who are you?"
And that's not the only detail that's been divulged from the show, which doesn't have an official release date yet. After all, it was announced earlier this month that Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer would be joining the cast, and You co-creator Sera Gamble also hinted back in March 2023 that viewers can expect a "more dangerous" Joe now that he's dating his posh girlfriend Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie.
"If Joe is all of the things that he is and now has unlimited resources and access, he's become the thing that he envied and judged from afar," Sera told E! News at the time. "It gives us a lot of new opportunities."
While you wait for the fifth season of You to arrive, keep reading for more shows that are returning to your TV screen soon.