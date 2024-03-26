YouTuber Ruby Franke's Chilling Journal Entries Revealed After Prison Sentence for Child Abuse

Watch : YouTuber Ruby Franke Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Details into Ruby Franke's horrific mistreatment of her kids have come to light.

More than a month after the disgraced parenting influencer was sentenced to four to 30 years in prison on child abuse charges, prosecutors released scans from a handwritten diary belonging to Franke that detailed her behavior toward her children.

In the journal, which had the names of Franke's kids redacted to protect their privacy, the 42-year-old described one child as "Satanic."

"He slithers & sneaks around looking for opportunities when no one is watching & then he scurries," she wrote in an entry dated July 10, 2023, which was the boy's 12th birthday. "If he wants to emulate the savior, he needs to be 100% obedient with exactness. No wavering, no hiding."

Elsewhere in the diary, the mom of six detailed how she confronted the same son over his "deviant behavior" by holding him underwater in the family pool.