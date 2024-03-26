I’ve Been Writing Amazon Sale Articles for 6 Days, Here Are the Deals I Snagged for Myself

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor, I'm constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest deals. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is almost over, and I couldn't resist the chance to treat myself to a few essentials. After six days of writing Amazon sale articles, I finally took the plunge and snagged some must-have products, after combing through thousands of deals.
These are all items I've purchased before, so I'm restocking and making sure I have spares while the prices are so good. With the clock ticking and the sale ending tonight, there's no better time to shop than now. Don't miss out on these incredible deals.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton used this spray-on moisturizer during a July 2021 RHOBH episode, telling her sister Kyle Richards she keeps it in her bag because her skin gets dry. I've been using it ever since.
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects
These advanced teeth whitening strips effectively remove years of tough stains, revealing a whiter, brighter smile in just days. With the same enamel-safe ingredients used by dentists, you can trust Crest for professional-quality results from the comfort of your own home.
These top-selling teeth whitening strips have 64,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, and The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe among many others.
Pocbuds Bluetooth Headphones
As someone who owned a more expensive pair of earbuds, I can attest to the remarkable quality of these. That's why I wanted to buy a spare while they're on sale. Despite their affordable price, they deliver an audio experience on par with higher-end options. With exceptional battery life and crisp, clear sound, these earbuds provide an immersive listening experience for hours on end.
My go-to ear buds come in several colors and have 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Womens' Sports Bra
This is the ultimate fusion of style and support. With its long line design, it provides optimal coverage and comfort, while the removable padding offers customizable support. It comes in lots of colors and has 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yankee Candle
Illuminate your space and set the mood with a sophisticated and alluring Yankee Candle.
These iconic candles have 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several scents that range from soothing to invigorating.
SHAPERX Body Shaper Zipper Open Bust Bodysuit
If you dread putting on shapewear and taking it off, this zipper will make things so much easier for you. This design targets your stomach, waist, and butt. It has an open-bust design, which accommodates your go-to bra. Choose from beige and black.
This bodysuit has 30,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Gawd dayum. I knew that this would help smooth me out but damn! It sucks in all the right places and smooths out everything way better than I expected. there are also almost no lines in my clothing when i wear this under something tight!"
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.