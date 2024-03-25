Oliver Hudson Details Childhood Trauma From Mom Goldie Hawn "Living Her Life"

Watch : Goldie Hawn's Surprise Reaction to Oliver Hudson's New FOX Show

Oliver Hudson is getting candid about family trauma.

The 47-year-old son of Goldie Hawn and her ex-husband Bill Hudson said he discovered during a recent wellness retreat that he faced trauma during his childhood due to his mother's Hollywood lifestyle.

"I went in there thinking it was all going to be about my dad and then [Kurt Russell], my stepdad who raised me," he said on the March 17 episode of the podcast he cohosts with sister Kate Hudson, Sibling Rivalry. "My mom was going to be easy-breezy, because she was always the constant in my life."

However, as Oliver noted, "It was totally flipped on its head: My mother was the one that came up the most, my mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough."

Explaining how he felt "unprotected" with his mom at times, Oliver shared, "She would be working and away or she had new boyfriends that I didn't really like. She would be living her life."