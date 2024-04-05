Here's Your Mane Guide to Creating a Healthy Haircare Routine, According to Trichologists

Watch : Zendaya Debuts New Hair Transformation And Another Futuristic Outfit!

Get ready to kiss bad hair days goodbye.

While it can be tough to figure out the kinks of your hair problems—from dryness to thinning and everything in-between—there are countless reasons why your locks may have lost its luster. But luckily, we're here to help.

Trichologists—i.e. the pros that study the hair and scalp—Sara Hallajian and Shab Caspara shared their mane tips and tricks for creating a foolproof haircare routine that will not only help your strands grow, but promote a healthy scalp.

Because, as it turns out, your tresses need the same amount of care that you give your skin. That's why they broke down everything from the ideal time to go between washes, how your diet can affect your tresses and why styling products can also cause more harm than good.

If you want your locks to look and feel their best, keep reading Hallajian and Caspara's beauty advice. We have a feeling you'll (hair) flip over it.