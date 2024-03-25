Royal Family Member Shares Rare Insight Into Prince William and Kate Middleton's Family Dynamic

When it comes to the qualities that make Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship work, Peter Phillips seems to consider these among the crown jewels.
"Her and William make a fantastic team together," the 46-year-old, whose parents are Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips, told Sky News Australia's The Royal Report. "Their kids are great, and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children, which is always difficult."
Indeed, Peter said his cousin William and Kate—who are parents to kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—have it "pretty right" in terms of juggling both their public duties and private family life.
"As history has taught us, and anyone knows, that actually you want to be there for your children when they are of a certain age," Peter, who shares two children with ex-wife Autumn Phillips, continued. "You want to be able to go and drop them off at school, and pick them up from school, and go and watch matches, and be part of their school lives. I think that balance of doing the family life and also the public life, I think they've pretty much got that bang on."
According to Sky News, Peter's interview was recorded before Kate opened up about her health—with her sharing cancer was found following her abdominal surgery in mid-January.
"This of course came as a huge shock," Kate said in a March 22 announcement, "and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
Doing so, she continued, "has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
Kate, who said she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy, then gave an update on her health.
"As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she shared. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."
Kate isn't the only member of the royal family taking time for their health. King Charles III has been undergoing treatment following his own cancer diagnosis, which was announced in February, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York—the ex-wife of Prince Andrew—shared in January that she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma.
To review more royal news from this year, keep reading.