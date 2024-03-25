Royal Family Member Shares Rare Insight Into Prince William and Kate Middleton's Family Dynamic

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William "Enormously Touched" by Public Support

When it comes to the qualities that make Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship work, Peter Phillips seems to consider these among the crown jewels.

"Her and William make a fantastic team together," the 46-year-old, whose parents are Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips, told Sky News Australia's The Royal Report. "Their kids are great, and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children, which is always difficult."

Indeed, Peter said his cousin William and Kate—who are parents to kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—have it "pretty right" in terms of juggling both their public duties and private family life.

"As history has taught us, and anyone knows, that actually you want to be there for your children when they are of a certain age," Peter, who shares two children with ex-wife Autumn Phillips, continued. "You want to be able to go and drop them off at school, and pick them up from school, and go and watch matches, and be part of their school lives. I think that balance of doing the family life and also the public life, I think they've pretty much got that bang on."