Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Is Heating Up With a Vacation in the Bahamas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared some sweet PDA in the sun during a romantic trip to the Bahamas.

Taylor Swift is in the heat of Travis Kelce's electric touch.

After all, the "Karma" singer and Kansas City Chiefs player were seen enjoying a PDA-packed day at the beach during their recent vacation in the Bahamas.

In the pics from their outing, posted by the Daily Mail, Taylor, donning a yellow pinstriped bikini from Montce and a pair of shades, was soaking in the sun alongside Travis, who wore a pair of blue and white swim trunks.

During the outing, the couple, who were photographed tanning on the beach and lounging in the water, couldn't help but share some sweet kisses in the waves and on the sand. Afterward, the Grammy winner and tight-end boarded a boat to enjoy the tropical views.

But the sunny dates didn't end when they returned stateside as days after their romantic getaway, Taylor and Travis, both 34, had enjoyed the rays during a lunch at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., March 24.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl Win

Their sweet outings come as Taylor enjoys a break from her Eras Tour and Travis basks in the NFL off-season. In fact, the tight end traveled to Singapore to see the "Bejeweled" singer enchant the crowd while wrapping up the Asia-Pacific leg of her concert series. And a few weeks prior, Travis flew to Australia to enjoy her Sydney show—and a trip to the zoo.

But it's no surprise that Taylor and Travis are in their lavender haze, as they now have some free time since the Eras Tour will resume in May, and the NFL training camps begin in July.

With Taylor's global stardom, it's not uncommon for fans and critics to peer into their time together, but it hasn't rattled the football player.

"I'm not running away from any of it—the scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her," Travis explained to WSJ. Magazine in November, "every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Keep reading to see more of Travis and Taylor's dazzling love story.

July 2023: So, Make the Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in July 2023, when the singer's Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As a huge Swiftie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught the show with hopes of giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he failed to complete the pass due to her pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Summer 2023: This Is Him Trying

After publicly recounting his fumble—a move Taylor would later describe as "metal as hell"—Travis decided to shoot his shot and invite the Grammy winner to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

August 2023: Enchanted to Meet You

Travis was rocking a mustache—which he debuted in August during training camp—when he was first introduced to Taylor.

As he later noted of the era, "That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

September 2023: Sparks Fly

By early September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor were "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider explained, "as he's been in season."

September 2023: Cheer Captain

Accepting Travis' invite, Taylor joined the athlete's mom Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen packing PDA at a local bar.

Though folklore had it that it was the couple's first in-person meeting, the "Karma" singer later clarified the two had spent a "significant amount of time" getting to know each other beforehand.

As Taylor noted, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

October 2023: Team Up

As an indication that the relationship was heating up, Taylor brought her squad—including friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski—to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

October 2023: It's Nice to Have a Friend

Another sign that Travis could be The 1? Taylor started bonding with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' BFF and teammate Patrick Mahomes—in and outside of NFL games.

October 2023: Welcome to New York

The couple took their romance to TV, making a surprise appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Their Big Apple takeover also included the after-party for the NBC sketch show and a date night at the Waverly Inn.

November 2023: Karma Is Her Boyfriend

During a bye week, Travis traveled down to Argentina to catch the South American leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. Not only did the NFL star bond with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at the Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, but he also got a special shoutout from the stage.

"Karma is that guy on the Chiefs," Taylor sang, "coming straight home to me."

After the show, the Midnights artist was seen running up to Travis backstage and greeting him with a passionate kiss.

December 2024: Speak Now

Taylor addressed the lavender craze surrounding her appearances at Travis' games.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."

 

December 2023: You, Who Charmed Her Dad

The music superstar turned Travis' Dec. 17 game into a family affair, bringing her dad to cheer on her man.

January 2024: All the Midnights

Taylor and Travis spent their first New Year's Eve together, sharing a romantic kiss when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

January 2024: Chosen Family

Continuing to bond with Travis' family, Taylor hung out with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

January 2024: Saved by the Perfect Kiss

Taylor joined Travis on the football field when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a victory that cemented the team's spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple shared a celebratory kiss before exchanging the L-word.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," he told her. "I love you—so much it's not funny."

 

 

February 2024: Super Bowl Champs

The pair locked lips on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

February 2024: TikTok Official

Taylor posted footage of Travis on social media for the first time Feb. 12, poking fun at how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

