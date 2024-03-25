Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Is Heating Up With a Vacation in the Bahamas

Taylor Swift is in the heat of Travis Kelce's electric touch.
After all, the "Karma" singer and Kansas City Chiefs player were seen enjoying a PDA-packed day at the beach during their recent vacation in the Bahamas.
In the pics from their outing, posted by the Daily Mail, Taylor, donning a yellow pinstriped bikini from Montce and a pair of shades, was soaking in the sun alongside Travis, who wore a pair of blue and white swim trunks.
During the outing, the couple, who were photographed tanning on the beach and lounging in the water, couldn't help but share some sweet kisses in the waves and on the sand. Afterward, the Grammy winner and tight-end boarded a boat to enjoy the tropical views.
But the sunny dates didn't end when they returned stateside as days after their romantic getaway, Taylor and Travis, both 34, had enjoyed the rays during a lunch at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., March 24.
Their sweet outings come as Taylor enjoys a break from her Eras Tour and Travis basks in the NFL off-season. In fact, the tight end traveled to Singapore to see the "Bejeweled" singer enchant the crowd while wrapping up the Asia-Pacific leg of her concert series. And a few weeks prior, Travis flew to Australia to enjoy her Sydney show—and a trip to the zoo.
But it's no surprise that Taylor and Travis are in their lavender haze, as they now have some free time since the Eras Tour will resume in May, and the NFL training camps begin in July.
With Taylor's global stardom, it's not uncommon for fans and critics to peer into their time together, but it hasn't rattled the football player.
"I'm not running away from any of it—the scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her," Travis explained to WSJ. Magazine in November, "every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."
