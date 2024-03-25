Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Is Heating Up With a Vacation in the Bahamas

Watch : Travis Kelce Shares Details From Singapore Reunion With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is in the heat of Travis Kelce's electric touch.

After all, the "Karma" singer and Kansas City Chiefs player were seen enjoying a PDA-packed day at the beach during their recent vacation in the Bahamas.

In the pics from their outing, posted by the Daily Mail, Taylor, donning a yellow pinstriped bikini from Montce and a pair of shades, was soaking in the sun alongside Travis, who wore a pair of blue and white swim trunks.

During the outing, the couple, who were photographed tanning on the beach and lounging in the water, couldn't help but share some sweet kisses in the waves and on the sand. Afterward, the Grammy winner and tight-end boarded a boat to enjoy the tropical views.

But the sunny dates didn't end when they returned stateside as days after their romantic getaway, Taylor and Travis, both 34, had enjoyed the rays during a lunch at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., March 24.