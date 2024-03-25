Last Day To Get 70% Off Amazon Deals: Earbuds, Smart Watches, Air Mattresses, Cowboy Boots, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Today is the final day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. From tech enthusiasts to fashionistas alike, there's no shortage of must-have items at unbeatable prices. With discounts this steep, now is the perfect time to stock up on essentials, treat yourself to something special, or get a head start on your gift shopping for loved ones.

If you want the highest discounts, here are seven Amazon deals that are all 70% off (or more). Whether you're in need of a new air mattress for camping adventures, wireless earbuds for your workouts, a smart watch to keep you connected, or a stylish pair of cowboy boots for Coachella or Stagecoach, this sale has something for everyone. Don't miss out on your chance to save big and make the most of the Amazon Big Spring Sale before it's gone!