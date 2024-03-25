Last Day To Get 70% Off Amazon Deals: Earbuds, Smart Watches, Air Mattresses, Cowboy Boots, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today is the final day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. From tech enthusiasts to fashionistas alike, there's no shortage of must-have items at unbeatable prices. With discounts this steep, now is the perfect time to stock up on essentials, treat yourself to something special, or get a head start on your gift shopping for loved ones.
If you want the highest discounts, here are seven Amazon deals that are all 70% off (or more). Whether you're in need of a new air mattress for camping adventures, wireless earbuds for your workouts, a smart watch to keep you connected, or a stylish pair of cowboy boots for Coachella or Stagecoach, this sale has something for everyone. Don't miss out on your chance to save big and make the most of the Amazon Big Spring Sale before it's gone!
Milouz Smart Watch
With its built-in fitness features and stylish design, this smart watch is the perfect companion for achieving your health and wellness goals. Track your workouts, monitor your heart rate, and receive notifications right on your wrist.
This smart watch comes in 5 colors and has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YAQ Wireless Earbuds
Experience superior sound quality and convenience with the YAQ Bluetooth Headphones. These waterproof headphones offer a comfortable fit and reliable performance, making them ideal for workouts, outdoor activities, and everyday use.
Choose from 4 colors. These earbuds have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Englander Air Mattress With Built in Pump
This air mattress offers both comfort and convenience for overnight guests or camping trips. With its built-in pump, inflation is quick and effortless, allowing you to enjoy a good night's sleep in no time. It comes in 3 sizes and has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Globalwin Cowboy Boots
Get festival-ready with some cowboy boots. Whether you're dancing in the desert or exploring the grounds, these boots offer both comfort and fashion-forward flair.
These cowboy boots come in 13 colors and they have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag
Experience ultimate versatility and convenience with a Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag, designed to adapt to your travel needs seamlessly. Whether you prefer to roll it like a suitcase or carry it as a duffel, this bag offers multiple transport options for your comfort. With its expandable design, ample pockets for organization, and smooth-rolling wheels, packing and traveling have never been easier.
Choose from a variety of colors to suit your style and embark on your next adventure with confidence. This suitcase has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra
Save 75% on this bra designed for all-day wear. It has flattering side wings for smooth coverage and adjustable straps for a customizable fit. With its comfortable cups and convenient front closure, getting dressed has never been easier.
Shoppers gave this bra 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 10 colors.
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows
Crafted from premium down alternative microfiber, these pillows offer unparalleled quality for a restful night's sleep. You'll feel like you're indulging in a luxurious hotel stay every single night. They are 73% off right now.
These top-selling pillows have 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.