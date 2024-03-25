Why Euphoria Season 3 Is Delayed Even Longer

Season three of Euphoria has been pushed back, meaning fans will have to wait longer to catch up with where the characters are now.

Watch: ‘Euphoria’ Star Nika King Says She Hasn’t Paid Rent In 6 Months Amid Season 3 Delays

We're feeling less than euphoric about this update.

While fans have been waiting for a new season of Euphoria since season two wrapped in January 2022, it was recently shared that the show has unfortunately been delayed from the original 2025 premiere date.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement to Variety March 25. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

They also revealed that the scripts for season three are still being written as the show—which has been a hit with audiences since it first premiered in 2019—had to recalibrate due to a number of factors including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes, the busy careers of the cast (including ZendayaSydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi) have kept them and, most tragically, the death of Angus Cloud in July of last year at the age of 25.

And while the details of the new season are still being kept under wraps, the show's creator Sam has said that it will likely focus more on Zendaya's character Rue, especially since he thinks the 27-year-old can handle it.

Eddy Chen/HBO

"She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way," he told Elle in August. "She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent."

And that lack of complacency will give Rue a new journey in the upcoming season, as Sam noted he's hoping to shoot the season "film noir" style through Rue's eyes to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

Still, her costar Jacob hopes they get back to their alma mater quickly.

"I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," he joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January. "I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway."

Adding, "I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward. Otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

While we wait to see when exactly Euphoria will be back, keep reading to find out when your other favorite TV shows will hit the small screen in 2024.

Peacock

Stormy (Peacock) - March 18

From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon—this time, in her own words. 

David Becker/Bravo via Getty Images

The Valley ( Bravo) - March 19

Bravo has officially announced the new series The Valley following a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.The cast includes five couples: Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick, Danny & Nia Booko, Jesse & Michelle Lally and Jason & Janet Caperna. Joining the series as friends are Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

Apple TV+

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) - March 20

Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Bravo

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Bravo) - March 21

Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. As they band together to escape their worries, discover the beauty of this exclusive enclave and have an epic summer, it becomes clear that some of their friendships are fractured while others are in full bloom.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu) - March 28

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow ( Showtime) - March 31

The series follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Hulu

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu) - Apr. 1

Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.  

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC) - Apr. 2

NBC‘s comedy is set to premiere its second season on Apr. 2.

Chris Haston/NBC

The Weakest Link (NBC) - Apr. 2

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, NBC’s Weakest Link returns Tuesday, Apr. 2, at 9 p.m.

Courtesy FX

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX) - Apr. 3

The series returns with part two of the 12th installmentof the legendary anthology horror drama Wednesday, April 3.

AppleTV+

Loot (AppleTV+) - Apr. 3

Loot season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim…and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Starz

Mary & George (Starz) - Apr. 5

The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I

TLC/Discovery

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) - April 6

At Kleinfeld Bridal, the world's premier bridal salon, the experience is part fashion show, part bridal story and part family therapy. This season, Randy and his team navigate the toughest entourages, new extreme demands and even pull off a surprise wedding in the salon! From a non-binary bride looking for two looks in one to a modest bride on the hunt for a perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day. 

Hulu/Disney

Under the Bridge (Hulu) - April 17

Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder—revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

FX

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - Apr. 18

In season three, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, U.K., as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

FX

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (FX) - Apr. 26

Broken Horses examines the systemic issues, questionable practices and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core. The world’s finest racehorses arrived at Louisville’s famed Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but by the time the showcase event started on the first Saturday in May, seven of them were dead. In the days after, five more died. The two other showpieces of the sport’s Triple Crown series, the Preakness in May and the Belmont in June, were also marred by deaths on the track that horrified spectators and intensified pressure on racing officials to reckon with the problem.

FX

The Veil (Hulu) - Apr. 30

The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

MAX

Hacks (Max) - May 2

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. 

Peacock

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock) - May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.

Peacock

Love Undercover (Peacock) - May 9

Love Undercover is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about a small group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? And will any of them fall for an American princess before returning to the global stage? For these men, finding love is the no. 1 goal.

Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix) - May 16

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Dan Smith / FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox) - May 16

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.

Amanda Mazonkey/FOX

I Can See Your Voice (Fox) - May 16

I Can See Your Voice host Ken Jeong is joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. 

Chris Haston/NBC

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Reality TV's most famous family is back for another drama-filled season.

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

