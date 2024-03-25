Why Euphoria Season 3 Is Delayed Even Longer

We're feeling less than euphoric about this update.
While fans have been waiting for a new season of Euphoria since season two wrapped in January 2022, it was recently shared that the show has unfortunately been delayed from the original 2025 premiere date.
"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement to Variety March 25. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."
They also revealed that the scripts for season three are still being written as the show—which has been a hit with audiences since it first premiered in 2019—had to recalibrate due to a number of factors including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes, the busy careers of the cast (including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi) have kept them and, most tragically, the death of Angus Cloud in July of last year at the age of 25.
And while the details of the new season are still being kept under wraps, the show's creator Sam has said that it will likely focus more on Zendaya's character Rue, especially since he thinks the 27-year-old can handle it.
"She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way," he told Elle in August. "She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent."
And that lack of complacency will give Rue a new journey in the upcoming season, as Sam noted he's hoping to shoot the season "film noir" style through Rue's eyes to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."
Still, her costar Jacob hopes they get back to their alma mater quickly.
"I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," he joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January. "I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway."
Adding, "I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward. Otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."
While we wait to see when exactly Euphoria will be back, keep reading to find out when your other favorite TV shows will hit the small screen in 2024.