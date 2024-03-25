Why Euphoria Season 3 Is Delayed Even Longer

Watch : ‘Euphoria’ Star Nika King Says She Hasn’t Paid Rent In 6 Months Amid Season 3 Delays

We're feeling less than euphoric about this update.

While fans have been waiting for a new season of Euphoria since season two wrapped in January 2022, it was recently shared that the show has unfortunately been delayed from the original 2025 premiere date.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement to Variety March 25. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

They also revealed that the scripts for season three are still being written as the show—which has been a hit with audiences since it first premiered in 2019—had to recalibrate due to a number of factors including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes, the busy careers of the cast (including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi) have kept them and, most tragically, the death of Angus Cloud in July of last year at the age of 25.