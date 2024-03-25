Riley Strain's Mom Makes Tearful Plea After College Student's Tragic Death

Watch : Riley Strain's Death Appears "Accidental," Police Say

Riley Strain's loved ones are sending a message to supporters.

After the University of Missouri student was found dead in Nashville's Cumberland River March 22, his mom Michelle Whiteid issued a tearful plea.

"I just ask that you mommas out there, hug your babies tight tonight please," she said in a press conference hours after his body was recovered. "Please for me, just hug your babies tight tonight. And again, thank you, thank you for sharing our story."

An investigation was launched on March 9 after Riley, who was visiting Nashville with his fraternity brothers, disappeared during a night out. After a two-week search, police confirmed the 22-year-old's remains had been located approximately eight miles from the downtown area.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," Riley's stepfather Chris Whiteid told reporters March 22. "We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family, the grace that you've given us, it means a lot, more than you'll ever know. We have learned through his ordeal that everybody has brought all the good to us. We've had a little bad, you're gonna have that, but it has given us faith in people that sometimes gets clouded by what we're constantly hearing."