Influencers Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra Break Up and Call Off Wedding After "Mistake of Betrayal"

Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra are going their separate ways.
The influencers, who have together amassed almost 500k followers on Instagram, announced they've broken up after five years together.
"There has been a major turn of events in my relationship with Anjali," Sufi, 27, began a March 24 Instagram post. "I made an unrecognizable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I'm owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I understand the gravity of the situation and can only ask relentlessly for forgiveness."
The artist ended her post with gratitude for the support she and Anjali had received over the years.
While noting the reason they called off their engagement, Anjali penned a similar message of gratitude.
"Sufi & I have been blessed to spend the last 5+ years together," she wrote, "in a loving and beautiful partnership that we have been so honored to share with all of you."
The 28-year-old continued, "Since the beginning, your outpouring of love and support has played such a special part in our journey and we will continue to carry that love with us moving forward."
She wrapped her post by asking followers not to show Sufi any negativity, and noted, "What we have shared has been so full of love and nothing short of magical—I will choose to remember it this way."
Sufi and Anjali first rose to fame after their first anniversary photos—which showed the pair posing under an umbrella—went viral in 2019. They soon amassed a following as an interfaith queer couple, Sufi is Muslin and Anjali is Hindu, of South Asian descent.
Shortly after going viral, Sufi penned a moving message reflecting on the first year of their relationship, and what it meant to them both.
"I grew up witnessing and watching different kinds of love, some in my family and some in Bollywood," she captioned her July 2019 post. "After I got a little older and realized what my sexuality was, I never saw representation of people who looked like me. I'm so glad I have the opportunity to be that with the love of my life."
The pair got engaged in September 2022 when Sufi proposed to Anjali at the Empire State Building—the site of their first date four years earlier.
Anjali captioned her post at the time, "Easiest yes of my life!!!!"