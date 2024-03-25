Influencers Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra Break Up and Call Off Wedding After "Mistake of Betrayal"

Watch : Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Break Up Again

Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra are going their separate ways.

The influencers, who have together amassed almost 500k followers on Instagram, announced they've broken up after five years together.

"There has been a major turn of events in my relationship with Anjali," Sufi, 27, began a March 24 Instagram post. "I made an unrecognizable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I'm owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I understand the gravity of the situation and can only ask relentlessly for forgiveness."

The artist ended her post with gratitude for the support she and Anjali had received over the years.

While noting the reason they called off their engagement, Anjali penned a similar message of gratitude.

"Sufi & I have been blessed to spend the last 5+ years together," she wrote, "in a loving and beautiful partnership that we have been so honored to share with all of you."