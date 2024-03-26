12 Products to Help You Achieve the Sleekest Slick-Back Bun or Ponytail

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From Hailey Bieber to Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian, everybody seems to be rocking a slicked back bun or ponytail, especially since it's a key feature of the "clean girl" aesthetic that's been trending on TikTok for some time. But real ones have been slicking their hair back since elementary school, whether that was for dance recitals or special occasions. Today, I resort to a slick bun or ponytail whenever I'm short on time or want to look put together (even if I'm just wearing a matching sweat suit). But getting sleek hair is no easy feat, which is why I've put together a step-by-step guide featuring my favorite tips, tricks, and products that I've discovered over the years. And let's just say, if you follow this guide, you'll achieve the perfect slicked back hairstyle every time.