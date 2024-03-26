12 Products to Help You Achieve the Sleekest Slick-Back Bun or Ponytail

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From Hailey Bieber to Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian, everybody seems to be rocking a slicked back bun or ponytail, especially since it's a key feature of the "clean girl" aesthetic that's been trending on TikTok for some time. But real ones have been slicking their hair back since elementary school, whether that was for dance recitals or special occasions. Today, I resort to a slick bun or ponytail whenever I'm short on time or want to look put together (even if I'm just wearing a matching sweat suit). But getting sleek hair is no easy feat, which is why I've put together a step-by-step guide featuring my favorite tips, tricks, and products that I've discovered over the years. And let's just say, if you follow this guide, you'll achieve the perfect slicked back hairstyle every time.
How to Create the Sleekest Slick Back Bun (Or Ponytail)
No matter your hair type, this step-by-step guide will help you nail any slicked back hairstyle, from ponytails to buns and more.
Step 1:
Use a boar bristle brush to detangle your hair before slicking it back roughly into the position you want. Then, secure it using a strong (yet gentle) hair tie. If you want part your hair, use a rat tail comb to ensure it's as accurate as possible.
Pro Tip: If you want to maintain a center or a middle part, it can be helpful to leave some pieces out and slick them back at the very end.
BESTOOL Boar & Nylon Bristle Brush
Boasting a mix of smoothing boar bristles and detangling nylon pins, this hair brush grips each strand, making it easy to slick back all of your hair at once. Plus, it helps distribute oils to the ends of your hair. It has 14,300+ 5-star ratings.
Goody Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties
These best-selling hair ties are free of any metal that can snag your hair and hold back even the thickest hair. The best part is that it comes in several shades, so you can find the one that best suits your hair color. They have 89,600+ 5-star ratings.
Leinuosen 3-Pack Rat Tail Comb
The skinny end of this rat tail comb allows you to easily section of pieces of hair while delivering a precise part. Available in a pack of three, these brushes have 32,400+ 5-star ratings.
Step 2:
Next, secure your hairstyle using some product. I like using a hair wax stick, first because it's easy and second because it leaves the hair with a natural finish that isn't stiff or greasy looking. Another favorite is a classic hair gel, which will provide a shinier finish. I find that a hair pomade doesn't hold the style as long as the other two products I mentioned.
Don't worry if there are bumps, we'll tackle that later.
Pro Tip: Don't forget to add product to the underside of your ponytail, too.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Infused with nourishing vitamin E and castor oil, this best-selling hair wax stick keeps hairstyles and flyaways in place all day without looking flaky or crusty. It has 28,100+ 5-star ratings.
Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Styling Gel
This affordable gel keeps slicked back buns in place all day long, according to reviewers. Be sure to apply it to damp hair before styling for the best results. It has 10,200+ 5-star ratings.
Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel
This OG styling gel delivers major bang for your buck. Reviewers rave about the strong hold it provides without feeling crusty or heavy. No wonder it has 40,800+ 5-star ratings.
Step 3:
Leaving the ponytail in place and using a dense, smaller boar bristle brush, smooth out any bumps. Once you're happy, remove and re-secure the hair tie as many times as needed to get it just right.
Pro Tip: If you've got thick hair, be sure two double up on the hair ties to ensure it doesn't sag throughout the day (or night).
Diane Reinforced Boar Bristle Wave Brush
Made from a mix of firm boar and nylon bristles, this small brush delivers that tension needed to slick back every strand of hair while smoothing it into place.
Step 4:
Apply some hairspray directly onto your brush (either the small boar bristle brush or the edge control brush) and gently tame any flyaway hairs. This ensures that're your hairstyle won't have that stiff, crunchy look hairspray can sometimes create.
Pro Tip: If you worry about hold, you can apply the tiniest bit of hairspray all over the hairstyle and smooth the hair with the brushes mentioned in this step.
SWEET VIEW 3-Piece Slick Back Hair Brush Set
This set includes three must-have tools for creating slicked back hairstyles: a rat tail comb to separate and part hair, a soft bristle brush to slick back hair, and a dual-ended edge brush to style baby and tame baby hairs.
SexyHair Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray
Reviewers love the long-lasting hold this popular hairspray provides as well as how it combats any potential frizz caused by humidity without leaving behind white flakes. It has 10,000 5-star ratings.
Step 5:
If you're doing a slick ponytail, you're all done– just add some hair oil to the ponytail to tame frizz and give it a shiny finish. And if you're doing a bun, now's the time to secure it with bobby pins and hairspray.
Goody Slideproof Womens Bobby Pin
These best-selling packs of non-slip bobby pins come in three different colors, so you find the one that matches your shade of hair perfectly. They have 21,000+ 5-star ratings.
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum
Tame and prevent frizz with this serum, which delivers long-lasting smoothness and shine and counteracts the look of dry hair. It has 27,700+ 5-star ratings.
Step 6:
If you have thin hair, you can use a root touch-up spray to fill in any gaps where you want the appearance of more hair.
Pro Tip: You can also use an eyeshadow that closely matches your hair color and apply with a small dense eyeshadow or concealer brush. I promise you; no one will ever know (trust me, I've tried it)!
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up
Available in seven shades, this root cover up spray is perfect for filling in sparse areas to create the appearance of fuller, thicker hair when it's slicked back. It has 35,900+ 5-star ratings.