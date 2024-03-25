Sarah Ferguson Shares Admiration for Kate Middleton Amid Her Own Cancer Battle

Sarah Ferguson knows Kate Middleton deserves royal treatment.
Days after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of York—who was diagnosed with skin cancer after undergoing treatment for breast cancer—sent a message with well wishes.
"All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment," Sarah wrote in a statement posted to X March 25. "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome."
"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months,," the 64-year-old—previously married to Prince Andrew—continued, "I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the the time, space and privacy to heal."
In a video message shared March 22, Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—opened up about her health journey, noting that it has been "an incredibly tough couple of months" for their entire family.
"I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," the 42-year-old explained in the video. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful."
But, as Kate shared, post-operative tests found cancer had been present.
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she continued. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
After sharing her statement, Kate received an outpouring of support from celebs, friends and fellow members of the royal family, including King Charles III, whose own cancer diagnosis was announced in early February.
In fact, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a March 22 statement that His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."
