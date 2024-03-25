Sarah Ferguson Shares Admiration for Kate Middleton Amid Her Own Cancer Battle

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William "Enormously Touched" by Public Support

Sarah Ferguson knows Kate Middleton deserves royal treatment.

Days after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of York—who was diagnosed with skin cancer after undergoing treatment for breast cancer—sent a message with well wishes.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment," Sarah wrote in a statement posted to X March 25. "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome."

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months,," the 64-year-old—previously married to Prince Andrew—continued, "I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the the time, space and privacy to heal."

In a video message shared March 22, Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—opened up about her health journey, noting that it has been "an incredibly tough couple of months" for their entire family.