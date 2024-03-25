Meet the Country Music Legend Joining The Voice as Season 25 Mega Mentor

Watch : 'Voice' Coaches Diss "Fake Friend" Blake Shelton

The Voice is saying howdy to another county music icon.

Keith Urban is joining season 25 as the show's latest mega mentor, the NBC singing competition series announced March 24.

The Grammy winner will guide the remaining hopefuls on teams John Legend, Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay as they prepare for the Knockout Rounds.

This isn't Urban's first time appearing on The Voice as he previously served as a mentor during season 15 in 2018.

Other music legends who have earned the title of mega mentor include Dua Lipa, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, Usher, Selena Gomez, Missy Elliot, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Celine Dion, Camila Cabello and Kristin Chenoweth.

Season 25 coaches McEntire and Dan + Shay (a.k.a. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) also previously appeared as mentors in past seasons before taking a seat in the famed red swivel chairs.

And as the coaches previously teased, Urban will have some pretty talented competitors to guide along their way to the win.