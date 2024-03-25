Anne Hathaway Shares She Suffered Miscarriage Before Welcoming Sons With Adam Shulman

Watch : Anne Hathaway Admits If Harry Styles Is the Romantic Inspiration in 'The Idea of You' (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway is opening up about her fertility journey.

The Oscar winner—who shares sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, with husband Adam Shulman—recently reflected on her difficult road to motherhood, detailing how she experienced a miscarriage amid her nearly six-week run in the 2015 Off-Broadway play Grounded.

"The first time it didn't work out for me," Hathaway told Vanity Fair in a cover story published March 25. "I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night."

Though she didn't share the news with the public at the time, it was important for The Princess Diaries star to share insight into her journey with her friends.

"It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine," Hathaway explained. "I had to keep it real otherwise….So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it—where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone—I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I've been you.'"

As she put it, "It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong."