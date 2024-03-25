Proof Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were the True MVPs During Lunch Date in Malibu

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their love story to lunch.
After all, the Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs player were spotted having an enchanting date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
For the March 24 daytime outing, Taylor wore a light blue sweater tucked into a tan pleated miniskirt. She accessorized the look with brown and white loafers, a brown purse, and sunglasses. Travis—who also stepped out at the Japanese restaurant last month—kept it casual in a white long sleeved shirt, black sweatpants and a white hat.
Taylor and Travis' recent outing is just one of many, as the couple has been spending time together worldwide. In fact, they recently returned from a romantic trip to the Bahamas together.
Plus, the tight-end traveled to Singapore to see the "Karma" singer earlier this month, where she wrapped up the Asia-Pacific leg of the Eras Tour with six shows at National Stadium.
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast March 13. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views."
And last month, the football player touched down in Australia to spend time with Taylor, who was performing four shows in Sydney. But the stars, both 34, weren't just spending time at the stadium—they spent some time at the Sydney Zoo.
As the duo has traveled, Travis also reflected on Taylor's global fame during the March 6 episode of his podcast, noting that in Australia, "There were full-on helicopters just flying around."
"Well, not us—Taylor," he continued. "This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."
While Travis and Taylor continue living in their dazzling haze, keep reading to see where their love story began.