Proof Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were the True MVPs During Lunch Date in Malibu

Watch : Travis Kelce Shares Details From Singapore Reunion With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their love story to lunch.

After all, the Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs player were spotted having an enchanting date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

For the March 24 daytime outing, Taylor wore a light blue sweater tucked into a tan pleated miniskirt. She accessorized the look with brown and white loafers, a brown purse, and sunglasses. Travis—who also stepped out at the Japanese restaurant last month—kept it casual in a white long sleeved shirt, black sweatpants and a white hat.

Taylor and Travis' recent outing is just one of many, as the couple has been spending time together worldwide. In fact, they recently returned from a romantic trip to the Bahamas together.

Plus, the tight-end traveled to Singapore to see the "Karma" singer earlier this month, where she wrapped up the Asia-Pacific leg of the Eras Tour with six shows at National Stadium.