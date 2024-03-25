Spring Into Style With the Best Plus Size Fashion Deals From Amazon: Leggings, Dresses, Workwear & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you ready to score some amazing discounts and give your wardrobe a springtime refresh? Well, you're in luck because I've done all the deal hunting for you at the Amazon Big Spring Sale! From activewear to workwear, dresses to skirts, and everything in between, there are incredible discounts on plus size fashion.
Whether you're looking to update your workout gear, find the perfect office attire, or snag a cute new dress for those sunny days ahead, this sale has got you covered. Today is the last day to shop this sale, so you better hustle and grab those plus size fashion deals before they vanish into the cyber abyss!
Amazon's Best Plus Size Fashion Deals
- Best Price: Just My Size Cotton Jersey Shirttail Tank Top (
$14$9)
- Most Popular: Icyzone Racerback Workout Tank Top 3 Pack (
$45$20)
Icyzone Women's Racerback Workout Athletic Running Tank Tops (Pack of 3)
This tank is perfect for distraction-free performance. It's smooth, breathable, and lightweight. The trios come in 15 color combinations with 32,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from XS to 3X.
Runwind Plus Size Maxi Dress Flowy 3/4 Sleeve with Belt
Elevate your summer wardrobe with the stunning Runwind Plus Size Summer Dress. Crafted from lightweight and breathable fabric, this dress ensures comfort without compromising style. Its flattering silhouette and vibrant print make it perfect for any occasion, from beach outings to brunch with friends.
Choose from 35 colorways. Sizes range from XL-6X. This dress has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lee Women's Plus Size Ultra Lux Comfort with Flex Motion Trouser Pant
These classic pants come in black, navy, blue, khaki, and grey. Shoppers love this style, leaving 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NexiEpoch Leggings
Get support and sculpting without discomfort with these super-soft leggings, which come in capri and full-length options. There are lots of color options with sizes ranging from large to 4X.
"I was skeptical to try these with the fear that they'd be see-through on my plus size backside, but they certainly proved me wrong. They are super stretchy (im a size 16w and ordered an xl) and sooooo soft, almost kind of delicate. They also do not fade or shrink after washing," a shopper wrote.
Yesno Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Dress With Pockets
This is a must-have addition to your summer wardrobe. Featuring a charming floral print and relaxed fit, this dress exudes effortless bohemian chic.
You can get this dress in 41 solid colors and prints. It has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from XS-5X.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer and The Drop Women's Abby Flat Front Pant
This is my go-to blazer. I have it in brown, black, pink, and green. You need one too! It's available in sizes from XS to 5X. It's perfect for the office and outside of work.The matching pants are also a must.
Just My Size Cotton Jersey Shirttail Tank Top
These $9 tanks are flattering, comfortable, and top-rated with 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes are available from 1X to 5X.
Keluummi Summer Casual Boho Dress
Get ready to turn heads with the Keluummi Summer Floral Dress. Its vibrant floral print and flattering silhouette make it perfect for any summer occasion. With convenient pockets and a comfortable, lightweight fabric, this dress seamlessly combines style and functionality.
Sizes range from 14-26. There are 13 prints to choose from.
Magritta Women's Casual Loose Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Lightweight Collared Blouse
This is a versatile piece that adds sophistication to any outfit. Crafted with attention to detail, this top has a chic collared neckline and a flattering silhouette. Its timeless design makes it perfect for both professional settings and casual outings.
Sizes range from small-3X. You can get this top in 38 colors. This style has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Just My Size Women's Active Plus-Size Woven Running Shorts
When you're running you should focus on your movements– not adjusting your shorts. These are perfect for your next run because they are sweat-wicking, cooling, and comfortable. Sizes range from 1X to 5X with 8 color options. This style has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olrik Plus Size Waffle Knit Short Lace Sleeve Shirt
Made from lightweight waffle fabric, this top offers comfort and style with its relaxed fit and breathable material. The chic v-neckline and subtle texture add a touch of sophistication, perfect for dressing up or down. Choose from 22 colors. Sizes range from large-5X.
Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings With Pockets
These 4-pair bundles are available in 25 color combinations with sizes ranging from small to 3X. These are just what you need whether you're working out or hanging out. Plus, they have pockets. The customer favorite has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soly Hux Women's Plus Size V Neck Short Sleeve Tee
Whether you're running errands or meeting friends for brunch, this is a stylish choice for any occasion with a flattering silhouette and breathable fabric. Sizes range from large-5X. Choose from 21 colors.
Kingfancy Women's Pleated Skirt
This skirt's pleated design adds a touch of flair, while the elastic waistband ensures a comfortable and adjustable fit. Choose from 22 solid colors and prints. Sizes range from small-3X.
Molerani Women?s Loose Plain Maxi Dress With Pockets
Get all-day comfortand convenient pockets with this versatile dress, which comes in countless colors and prints. This popular style has 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from XS-3X.
AGB Women's Soft Knit Maxi Skirt (Petite, Standard and Plus Sizes)
You can pair this skirt with a variety of tops and shoes, making it a wardrobe staple days at the office and weekend outings. It also comes in grey and navy blue.
Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings
These leggings come in tons of colorways and 4 styles. They're smooth, stretchy, and buttery soft. They have 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
QGGQDD 3 Pack Plus Size Biker Shorts
These biker shorts are perfect for working out, hanging out, and everything in between. There are lots of colorways. These bundles have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.