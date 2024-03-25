Get This $10 Luggage Scale that Thousands of Reviewers call "Extremely Accurate" & "Invaluable"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've got big travel plans this year, we've got a handy little device you'll want to pack in your suitcase. It's super affordable (only $10), super popular (with over 51,000 perfect reviews on Amazon) and super useful (can potentially save you hundreds in excess baggage fees).

The Etekcity Handheld Digital Luggage Scale on Amazon is an easy-to-use portable luggage scale made to perfectly fit into your suitcase. The scale itself is lightweight and features a high quality LCD display, a temperature sensor, a rubber-textured handle for easy grip, and a high-accuracy sensor. It can hold up to 110 pounds, and anything more than that will get an error message. Given that most airlines only allow a max weight of 50 pounds for checked luggage, a 110-pound capacity is more than enough.

If you travel frequently or will be flying in the near future, this is one item you'll definitely want to bring along. After all, the last thing you want to get hit with on the trip home is an overweight baggage fee. According to numerous Amazon reviewers, this scale actually does what it promises and it really is the ultimate money saver.

Highly-rated, useful, and a great price? What are you waiting for? Check out what enthusiastic reviewers say below and snag one for yourself.