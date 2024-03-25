Get This $10 Luggage Scale that Thousands of Reviewers call "Extremely Accurate" & "Invaluable"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've got big travel plans this year, we've got a handy little device you'll want to pack in your suitcase. It's super affordable (only $10), super popular (with over 51,000 perfect reviews on Amazon) and super useful (can potentially save you hundreds in excess baggage fees).
The Etekcity Handheld Digital Luggage Scale on Amazon is an easy-to-use portable luggage scale made to perfectly fit into your suitcase. The scale itself is lightweight and features a high quality LCD display, a temperature sensor, a rubber-textured handle for easy grip, and a high-accuracy sensor. It can hold up to 110 pounds, and anything more than that will get an error message. Given that most airlines only allow a max weight of 50 pounds for checked luggage, a 110-pound capacity is more than enough.
If you travel frequently or will be flying in the near future, this is one item you'll definitely want to bring along. After all, the last thing you want to get hit with on the trip home is an overweight baggage fee. According to numerous Amazon reviewers, this scale actually does what it promises and it really is the ultimate money saver.
Highly-rated, useful, and a great price? What are you waiting for? Check out what enthusiastic reviewers say below and snag one for yourself.
Etekcity Handheld Digital Luggage Scale
This handheld digital luggage scale features a "high-accuracy sensor" that can weigh bags up to 110 pounds. It was made to be super easy to use — all you have to do is hook it onto your suitcase, lift it up and the scale will read it and automatically lock onto the weight. You can get this in 6 colors for just $10, or you can get a two pack for $19.
What Reviewers Are Saying
"When checking a bag you always want to know the weight so you don't get charged extra. Was super nervous when this scale weighed a bag at almost 49 pounds knowing that the weight limit was 50 pounds and scales can vary. Was holding my breath when it was put on the scale at the airport and the scale came up as 49 pounds! Relieved and thrilled that this luggage scale was accurate!"
"I was looking for a light weight luggage scale to ensure when returning from vacation, my luggage was not over weight and this works amazing. Super light weight and extremely accurate."
"I never regretted not knowing about an object as much as I regretted not knowing about this. It is a lifesaver. EVERYONE NEEDS THIS. This needs to be in every house hold. It's so easy to use and accurate. It's also small and very convenient. Now I no longer struggle or worry about luggage weight because of this small but mighty product."
Originally published May 16, 2022, 3:00 a.m. PT