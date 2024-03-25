Katie Couric Is a Grandma as Daughter Ellie Welcomes First Baby

Katie Couric is adding another role to her resumé: grandma.
After all, her eldest daughter, Ellie Monahan, welcomed her first baby with husband Mark Dobrosky, a son named John Albert, the legendary journalist shared on Instagram on March 24.
"John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds," Katie wrote. "He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark's paternal grandfather."
"Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon (it was a full moon)," she continued. "I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can't wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed."
The 67-year-old included pics of the family holding the little one, including new parents Ellie and Mark, as well as a photo of herself and younger daughter Caroline Monahan.
Ellie first shared the news with her family ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance at SoFi Stadium in August. In true Swiftie fashion, the 32-year-old gave her mom a beaded friendship bracelet—which has become a tradition for the pop star's fans—with the announcement.
"Brandy, Brandy, B, granny," the 66-year-old attempted to read aloud in the December Instagram video before reading "Granny to be.
Ellie then announced the news, saying, "I'm pregnant!"
"Been dying to tell you," Katie wrote alongside the sweet announcement. "This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don't worry, we made one for you!'"
