Find Out How You Can Get Up To 85% Off These Trendy Michael Kors Bags

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finding a high-quality and stylish designer bag for under $100 feels like an impossible task, but the truth is, it's actually totally doable if you know where to look, and lucky for you, we known where to look. Because we don't gatekeep here at E!, we'll let you in on a little secret: you can find designer bags starting at just $55 at Michael Kors. We're talking hundreds of dollars off. And as if these discounted prices weren't enough, Michael Kors is currently offering an additional 20% off select sale styles — that means that you can save a total of up to 85%. Girl math aside, you'll be able to save up to $468, which is basically unheard of.

Take this chic fanny pack, which was originally $548 and is now available for $80 or this trendy crescent-shaped shoulder bag, which was originally $448 and is now just $80. Or how about this $448 structured crossbody with a gold chain accent, now on sale for $55 (that's $395 in savings). Whatever type of designer bag you've been longing for, Michael Kors is sure to have it at an affordable price. Check out our top deals from Michael Kors sale, where you can score an extra 20% off designer handbags.