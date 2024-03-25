Find Out How You Can Get Up To 85% Off These Trendy Michael Kors Bags

Get a chic $548 fanny pack for $80, a $448 crescent-shaped shoulder bag for $80, and this gold accent crossbody for $55.

Finding a high-quality and stylish designer bag for under $100 feels like an impossible task, but the truth is, it's actually totally doable if you know where to look, and lucky for you, we known where to look. Because we don't gatekeep here at E!, we'll let you in on a little secret: you can find designer bags starting at just $55 at Michael Kors. We're talking hundreds of dollars off. And as if these discounted prices weren't enough, Michael Kors is currently offering an additional 20% off select sale styles — that means that you can save a total of up to 85%. Girl math aside, you'll be able to save up to $468, which is basically unheard of.

Take this chic fanny pack, which was originally $548 and is now available for $80 or this trendy crescent-shaped shoulder bag, which was originally $448 and is now just $80. Or how about this $448 structured crossbody with a gold chain accent, now on sale for $55 (that's $395 in savings). Whatever type of designer bag you've been longing for, Michael Kors is sure to have it at an affordable price. Check out our top deals from Michael Kors sale, where you can score an extra 20% off designer handbags.

Maisie Large Pebbled Leather 2-in-1 Sling Pack

This is the chicest fanny pack we've ever seen. You can wear it across your shoulder or around your waist thanks to the adjustable strap and it even comes with a card case that slides into the front pocket.

  • Available colors: 2
$79.20
$548
Michael Kors

Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Top-Zip Tote Bag

If you're looking for a roomy tote but don't want to carry around a big bag, this mini tote bag is just the thing. It's got plenty of space for all of your essentials (and then some) and the logo-printed trim is a cute detail. Plus, you can carry it by the top handles or the removable crossbody strap.

  • Available colors: 2
$79.20
$448
Michael Kors

Dover Medium Leather Crossbody Bag

This crescent-shaped bag is so on trend and has plenty of space for all of your essentials without feeling bulky. With its sleek silhouette, it can be worn as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.

  • Available colors: 3
$79.20
$448
Michael Kors

Jet Set Saffiano Leather Smartphone Crossbody Bag with Case for Apple AirPods Pro®

Ideal for days when you need to be hands-free, this compact phone purse is perfect. There's a dedicated compartment for your phone and another that acts as a wallet. The removable AirPods case is a bonus.

  • Available colors: 1
$79.20
$398
Michael Kors

Cora Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Made from pebbled leather, this roomy shoulder bag has a timeless design that will never go out of style. You can also carry it as a crossbody bag thanks to the removable strap.

  • Available colors: 2
$79.20
$538
Michael Kors
Adele Leather Smartphone Wallet

For those days where you don't feel like carrying a purse, use this wristlet, which has a  dedicated slot for your phone and a built-in wallet, and two zippered pockets. You can also throw this into a larger tote. 

  • Available colors: 5
$96
$128
Michael Kors

Reed Small Two-Tone Pebbled Leather Belted Satchel

With its classic shape, this satchel boasts two-toned leather and a belted accent with gold hardware. It comes with a crossbody strap, too.

  • Available colors: 1
$79.20
$498
Michael Kors

Cora Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

This structured bag is the perfect companion to take you from day to night. There's an adjustable crossbody strap and has a chain link accent that adds a bit of edge.

  • Available colors: 2
$55.20
$448
Michael Kors

