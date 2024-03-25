Inside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Broadway Date Night

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Seal Their Romance with a Kiss!

Attend the tale of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

The couple recently enjoyed a musical date night when they attended the March 23 performance of Broadway's Sweeney Todd in New York City.

Not only were Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 28, spotted leaving the venue hand in hand, but cast member Joanna Carpenter even snapped a photo with the couple, which she shared to her Instagram Story. "Thanks for visiting Fleet Street tonight," she wrote over the picture. "And thank you SO much for the kind words."

For the occasion, Bradley kept his attire cozy in green cargo pants, a blue button down and black leather jacket, finishing off his look with a beanie and scarf to keep warm. For her part, Gigi wore beige trousers which she paired with a white t-shirt, tan button down, brown belt and black loafers. She also kept warm with a black leather jacket, her hair styles in a simple bob.

The couple's date night is one of many the Maestro actor and supermodel have enjoyed in New York City as of late. Just over a week earlier, Bradley and Gigi enjoyed dinner at Via Carota in the West Village. They were joined on the March 14 outing by Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France, the latter of whom is also Gigi's Next in Fashion co-host.