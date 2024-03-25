Inside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Broadway Date Night

Attend the tale of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
The couple recently enjoyed a musical date night when they attended the March 23 performance of Broadway's Sweeney Todd in New York City.
Not only were Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 28, spotted leaving the venue hand in hand, but cast member Joanna Carpenter even snapped a photo with the couple, which she shared to her Instagram Story. "Thanks for visiting Fleet Street tonight," she wrote over the picture. "And thank you SO much for the kind words."
For the occasion, Bradley kept his attire cozy in green cargo pants, a blue button down and black leather jacket, finishing off his look with a beanie and scarf to keep warm. For her part, Gigi wore beige trousers which she paired with a white t-shirt, tan button down, brown belt and black loafers. She also kept warm with a black leather jacket, her hair styles in a simple bob.
The couple's date night is one of many the Maestro actor and supermodel have enjoyed in New York City as of late. Just over a week earlier, Bradley and Gigi enjoyed dinner at Via Carota in the West Village. They were joined on the March 14 outing by Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France, the latter of whom is also Gigi's Next in Fashion co-host.
Following the dinner, Gigi and Bradley walked hand in hand as they took an evening walk through NYC, an eyewitness told E! News at the time.
Since first sparking romance rumors in October, Gigi and Bradley have often been spotted out on public date nights—including another dinner at Via Carota in the early days of their romance.
In the months since, the pair have celebrated important milestones, including their first Valentine's Day together in New York City and a meet-the-parents moment. In January, following the Golden Globes, Gigi—who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik—met up with Bradley and his mother Gloria Campano at Los Angeles' Giorgio Baldi restaurant.
It should come as no surprise that meeting his mother is a must, as Bradley—who shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Irina Shayk—has shown over the years how close the two are. In fact, Gloria often accompanies her son as a plus one to award ceremonies, including this year's Oscars, where Bradley was nominated for his work in Maestro.