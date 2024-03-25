Score 51% off a Revlon Heated Brush, a $300 Coach Bag for $76, and More of Today’s Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today is the day to score some incredible deals and savings on a wide range of products. If you haven't already, be sure to hop over to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, since it's the final day to snag those discounted treasures before they vanish. But wait, there's more!
Beyond Amazon, there are plenty of other major sales happening today, featuring jaw-dropping discounts on everything from beauty products to clothing, home essentials, and beyond. To save you time and effort, I've done the legwork and rounded up the absolute best sales and deals of the day, making your shopping experience smoother and your wallet happier. So, get ready to treat yourself and your loved ones without breaking the bank!
- Amazon: Shop major deals during Amazon's biggest sale yet.
- Uncommon James: Score 75% off deals on Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James, which is my favorite jewelry brand.
- Verb: Use the promo code BLOOM to get 20% off Verb hair care products.
- Fenty Beauty: Take 60% off select products from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Plus, get 25% off everything else.
- Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off PÜR, Urban Decay, PMD, Klairs, Alterna, Proactiv, and more from Ulta.
- Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
This innovative styling tool combines the power of a hair dryer and a volumizing brush in one, making it easier than ever to achieve salon-worthy volume and shine at home. With unique oval design and multiple heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types, delivering smooth, frizz-free results with every use.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 70% on rotating curling irons from Beachwaver.
Biossance: Save 25% on Biossance skincare, which has been recommended by Reese Witherspoon.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. Plus, shop buy 1, get 1 free deals.
KVD Beauty: Take 30% off sitewide from KVD Beauty. Plus, score some 40% off deals.
Make Up Forever: Save 25% on Make Up Forever + get free shipping on every order.
Murad: Get 25% off Murad skincare products (discount applied at checkout).
Peter Thomas Roth: Get 25% off supersized Peter Thomas Roth skincare products.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals on Fenty Beauty, Viktor&Rolf, Urban Decay, Alterna, Sephora Collection, and more.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Sunday Riley: Save 25% on everything from Sunday Riley.
T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.
Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off PÜR, Urban Decay, PMD, Klairs, Alterna, Proactiv, and more from Ulta.
Verb: Use the promo code BLOOM to get 20% off Verb hair care products.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Coach Morgan Crossbody
Coach's Morgan Crossbody Bag effortlessly blends style and functionality you'll love whether you're running errands or hitting the town. It is made from high-quality pebbled leather, which is super easy to clean. The compact size makes it perfect for those on-the-go days. Plus, it has an adjustable strap.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
Aerie: Nab 25% off 600+ new arrivals from Aerie.
ASOS: Use the promo code OMG20 to get 20% off spring essentials from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% on Banana Republic fashions.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 15% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get 50% off shorts, t-shirts, pants, and swim from Gap.
Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
HerRoom: Save 25% on thousands of bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save an EXTRA 40% on J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Use the promo code NICESAVE to save an EXTRA 30% on the Lulus sale section.
Madewell: Insiders can save 25% on everything from Madewell.
Marshalls: Shop major deals from the Marshalls Vacation Shop.
Michael Kors: Save 25% on Michael Kors spring styles. Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get major discounts on the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Score 50% off Easter styles from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code STEAL to get up to 65% off Reebok.
Skechers: Get 25% off Sport Adventure styles from Skechers.
Soma: Score major deals on sleepwear from Soma.
Steve Madden: Use the code FRIENDS30 to get 30% off Steve Madden shoes.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts on sundresses.
Uncommon James: Score 75% off deals on Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James, which is my favorite jewelry brand.
Urban Outfitters: Take 40% off spring break deals from Urban Outfitters.
VICI: Use the code MAR20 to save 20% when you shop at VICI.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Peach Street Powerful Handheld Milk Frother
Here's your secret weapon for café-quality beverages at home. It effortlessly creates creamy froth for lattes, cappuccinos, and more. With its sleek design and convenient stand, it's both stylish and practical for any kitchen countertop. This comes in many colors and has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Home Deals
Anthropologie: Redecorate your space with 30% off deals on furniture, decor, and more from Anthropologie.
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding linens, mattresses, furniture, and more.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of items from the Pottery Barn End of Season Sale.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
QVC: Take 42% off the Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score major deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Sale.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
