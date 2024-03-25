Jennifer Lopez Wants You to Prioritize Self-Care With These Finds From Women-Founded Brands

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Lopez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know how hectic life can get, but Jennifer Lopez is here to remind us to slow down and show ourselves some love. She's put together a fabulous list of her favorite self-care essentials from some amazing women-founded brands, and guess what? You can snag them all on Amazon.
"One of the things that I've learned is that we have to make it OK to take some time and prioritize ourselves with a little self-care every once in a while. In honor of that, I have included a selection of great women-owned brands for you to shop," Jennifer shared during a recent Amazon Live session. Jennifer's picks are like a warm hug for your soul. Take a cue from J.Lo herself and treat yourself to a little bit of self-care. You deserve it!
Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks
Experience the ultimate hydration and rejuvenation with hyaluronic acid and collagen-infused sheet masks. This formula will plump your skin, leaving it visibly smoother and more radiant, per the brand. It also targets fine lines and wrinkles.
These sheet masks have 5,300+ 5-star amazon reviews.
Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic & Makeup Bag Organizer
Simplify your beauty routine with the ultimate travel companion for cosmetics. This innovative cosmetic bag has a spacious interior and a convenient drawstring closure, allowing you to easily access and organize your makeup essentials on-the-go. No more digging through cluttered bags.
Jennifer's pick comes in 31 colors and 3 sizes.
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
Designed to provide gentle pressure and soothing comfort, the Nodpod is the ultimate sleep accessory for anyone seeking a restful night's sleep. Its innovative design contours to your body, promoting relaxation and reducing stress, while its soft, breathable fabric ensures maximum comfort.
There are 5 colors to choose from. Shoppers gave this sleep mask 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Water Decor Salt and Sea Candle
This luxurious scent will transport you to coastal serenity. Handcrafted with premium soy wax and infused with the refreshing aroma of sea salt and ocean breeze, this candle creates a tranquil ambiance in any room.
Sweet Water Decor You Got This Tile Coffee Mug
This mug is the perfect daily reminder to tackle any challenge with confidence. Its generous size holds plenty of your favorite brew, while its microwave and dishwasher-safe construction ensures convenience.
Aiir Smoothing Cream- Hair Smoothing Cream for Silky and Shiny Hair
Achieve sleek and frizz-free hair effortlessly with AIIR Professional's Smoothing Cream, which adds hydration and shine to your strands. Whether you're styling sleek looks or adding a polished finish to your locks, this smoothing cream delivers professional-quality results.
Celestial Silk Amethyst Face Roller
Treat yourself to a spa-like experience at home and enhance the effectiveness of your skincare products with this roller. Glide the cooling amethyst stone over your face to reduce puffiness, stimulate circulation, and impart a natural glow.
Glimmer Goddess Organic Whipped Body Butter
Pamper your skin in luxurious hydration with this decadently, nourishing body cream. It melts into your skin and leaves it feeling smooth all day long.
Base Roots Wavy Planter Speckled Matte White Ceramic
This planter is a chic and stylish addition to any living space. Its unique wavy design adds a modern touch to your home decor, whether placed in the living room, bedroom, or office.
Jennifer Lopez This is Me...Now (Amazon Exclusive Vinyl)
Jennifer said, "How can you do a story about then and now without a vinyl?"
Nodpod Body 6.5lb Compact Weighted Blanket
No more tossing and turning. Enjoy uninterrupted sleep with the Nodpod Body. This innovative weighted pod provides full-body support and pressure relief for a restful night's sleep. Its versatile design adapts to your body's contours, promoting deep relaxation and reducing tension. Choose from 5 colors.
Base Roots Wavy Planter Speckled Matte White Ceramic
Crafted with precision and care, this planter boasts a mesmerizing spiral design that adds a touch of contemporary elegance to any space.
Sweet Water Decor Christmas Tree Soy Candle
The nostalgic aroma of fresh pine brings the essence of a winter wonderland into any space that you'll adore all year long.
Sweet Water Decor Homebody Stoneware Coffee Mug
Indulge in your love for cozy mornings with a mug designed to elevate your coffee ritual. It's microwave and dishwasher-safe.
Asutra Organic Anti-Aging Face Oil
Here's your secret weapon for youthful skin. Enriched with pomegranate oil, rosehip oil, and geranium oil, this potent blend deeply nourishes and hydrates, leaving your skin soft and supple.Incorporate it into your daily skincare routine as a primer before makeup application or revel in its rejuvenating benefits on its own.
Arcana Arc Bottle Water With Time Marker
Stay hydrated and motivated throughout the day with a BPA-free plastic bottle that has motivational time markers, reminding you to drink water at optimal intervals.
Jennifer's water bottle has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 3 colors and 2 sizes.
Sister.ly Drinkware Opulent Angled Cocktail Coupe Glasses- Set of 4
These glasses have a timeless design that adds sophistication to any gathering. Treat yourself or impress your guests with these exquisite glasses that elevate every sip to a luxurious experience.
Housecap Collapsible Water Bottle
Made from durable silicone, this bottle is both portable and foldable, making it perfect for travel, hiking, sports, and everyday use. With a leakproof design and included straw and hook, it's convenient and practical for any adventure. Jennifer's pick comes in 6 colors.
Lamarion's Bazaar Cactus Flower & Jade Large Scented Soy Candle
Embrace the vibrant energy of the desert with this candle that has notes of patchouli, agave and aloe fragrance.
Duncan & Stone Travel Journal
These travel journals are designed to inspire creativity and preserve memories. Whether you're exploring distant lands or simply jotting down daily reflections, this journal is a reminder to cherish every moment. Choose from 3 colors.
Totally Bamboo California State Shaped Cutting Board and Charcuterie Serving Platter, Includes Hang Tie for Wall Display
This board is both functional and decorative, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Whether you're chopping vegetables or serving charcuterie, its unique design adds a touch of West Coast flair to any occasion. If you have no ties to California, you can choose from other states instead.
Way Out West Vanilla de Leche Scented Candle
Infused with the rich aroma of vanilla and caramel, this candle creates a warm and inviting atmosphere in any room. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or setting the mood for a cozy evening, its soothing fragrance will envelop you in comfort. Amazon has additional scents to choose from.
Totally Bamboo Destination California State Shaped Serving and Cutting Board, Includes Hang Tie for Wall Display
Made from sustainable bamboo, this cutting and serving board is both eco-friendly and stylish. Perfect for slicing and serving your favorite cheeses and appetizers, its intricate design adds a touch of California charm to any gathering. If you want other options, Amazon has additional destinations to choose from.
