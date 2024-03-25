Jennifer Lopez Wants You to Prioritize Self-Care With These Finds From Women-Founded Brands

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Lopez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all know how hectic life can get, but Jennifer Lopez is here to remind us to slow down and show ourselves some love. She's put together a fabulous list of her favorite self-care essentials from some amazing women-founded brands, and guess what? You can snag them all on Amazon.

"One of the things that I've learned is that we have to make it OK to take some time and prioritize ourselves with a little self-care every once in a while. In honor of that, I have included a selection of great women-owned brands for you to shop," Jennifer shared during a recent Amazon Live session. Jennifer's picks are like a warm hug for your soul. Take a cue from J.Lo herself and treat yourself to a little bit of self-care. You deserve it!