Score the Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals Under $25 Before They're Gone

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This past week has been a nonstop shopping party with Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, and what a ride it's been. The site is making its last call of deals on fashion, home, beauty & more, and shoppers are exiting away to the checkout line on their full carts. But, if you're not ready to stop the music just yet, we've got just the tune for you to help you shop til' you drop. Or, if you're looking to stock up on some daily essentials while they're still majorly discounted, this song's for you, too.
We've got you covered on all of the best live Amazon deals so you can score big, whether you're hoping to revamp your beauty routine, upgrade your home and kitchen, or give some extra TLC to your fur baby. From a shopper-beloved pet hair remover with 136,200+ five-star Amazon reviews to a TikTok-viral veggie chopper to luxurious satin pillowcases, these products will help you get the most bang for your buck without sacrificing quality. The best part? They're all currently under $25, so both you and your wallet win big.
Scroll on to see our favorite finds, and keep on rockin' to the beat!
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Beauty Deals Under $25
Our Pick: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo With 1% Ketoconazole
This bestselling anti-dandruff shampoo will help you tackle seasonal dandruff before entering warmer weather. It's clinically proven to control flaking, scaling, and itching caused by dandruff, and it's formulated with potent ingredients that eliminate dandruff-causing fungus (as opposed to simply addressing symptoms).
It's an Amazon shopper fave, with 68,300+ five-star reviews and 100k+ purchases in the past month alone — not to mention all the incredible before/after pictures reviewers have posted.
COSRX Acne Pimple Patches for $23.50 (originally $35)
Grande Cosmetics -MD Lash Enhancing Serum for $23.40 (originally $36)
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for $15.73 (originally $19.49)
Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer for $17.49 (originally $34.99)
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water for $14.24 (originally $18.99)
Pefeir Tweezers Set for $9.99 (originally $13.97)
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil for $18.39 (originally $23.49)
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set for $13.58 (originally $18)
Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver for $22.09 (originally $32.99)
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil for $8.84 (originally $9.99)
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Home Deals Under $25
Our Pick: Bedsure Satin Pillowcase For Hair & Skin
Take the phrase "beauty sleep" to the next level with these luxe satin pillowcases. The silky texture reduces friction against your hair to help reduce breakage & control frizz, and it's also gentler on your skin (goodbye, face marks & wrinkles).
The pillowcases are available in a wide range of sizes & colors, and they have over 223,400(!) five-star reviews on Amazon.
Roku Express Streaming Device With Standard Remote for $19.99 (originally $29.99)
HiLife Portable Steamer for $23.99 (originally $39.99)
Eudele 5-Pack Adhesive Shower Caddy for $19.99 (originally $69.99)
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner for $11.98 (originally $25.98)
Cozy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags for $24.99 (originally $29.99)
Amazon Basics 30-Pack Slim Velvet Clothes Hangers for $15.83 (originally $19.96)
Terro Liquid Ant Killer With 12 Bait Stations for $11.73 (originally $12.99)
Tenmiro 65.6ft LED Strip Lights for $9.97 (originally $19.98)
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Kitchen Deals Under $25
Our Pick: Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Chances are you've come across this veggie chopper on TikTok or elsewhere on the internet — if you're wondering whether it's worth it, it's a resounding yes from us. It's the ultimate time-saving kitchen hack, and it comes with four different blades to help you slice & dice your way to perfection no matter what the recipe calls for.
It has 75,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and while it's been on sale before, it's rarely discounted to this extent. Make sure to clip the extra $3 coupon when adding this to cart so you can maximize your savings!
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer for $14.99 (originally $24.99)
Elite Gourmet Long Slot 4-Slice Toaster for $20.67 (originally $34.99)
Hamilton Beach Portable Blender for $16.96 (originally $20.85)
Vailnd Air Fryer Paper Liners for $12.99 (originally $15.99)
Dash Mini Individual Waffle Maker for $9.95 (originally $12.99)
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can/Bottle Opener for $11.99 (originally $14.99)
Love Moment Electric Mason Jar Vacuum Sealer Kit for $23.99 (originally $29.99)
Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker for $23.87 (originally $34.99)
MaxRona Reusable K Cups For Keurig for $7.99 (originally $8.99)
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Pet Deals Under $25
Our Pick: Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover
This pet hair remover with 136,200+ five-star Amazon reviews has earned the pet parent stamp of approval with its effectiveness in trapping fur and lint just about everywhere in your home. When you're ready to dispose of the fur, just press down on the release button to open the tool and empty it out. Easy peasy!
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags for $13.85 (originally $16.79)
Fancy Feast Wet Cat Food Variety Pack for $18.60 (originally $26.70)
Wahl Pet Friendly Waterless No Rinse Shampoo for $8.99 (originally $15.94)
Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Swivel Bin & Rake for $15.19 (originally $21.99)
Swihauk Self Cleaning Slicker Brush For Dogs & Cats for $9.99 (originally $12.98)
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner for $13.54 (originally $23.99)
Easy-Going Reversible Couch Cover for $25.49 (originally $39.99)
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
Looking to shop more affordable finds your wallet will love? Check out these irresistible hidden gems from Amazon's Big Spring Sale and save up to 83% off!